1. Here At Home: A shooting on UCLA's campus left two people dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
The LAPD tweeted that while the campus is "safe" and the incident "contained," though a search will continue "out of an abundance of caution." Police responded to a call at the school’s engineering building, Boelter Hall, at about 9:55 a.m. local time. (Read More)
2. World News: A search vessel detected signals that could be from a black box aboard EgyptAir Flight MS804.
A recovery of the recording device could help authorities piece together what happened before the plane carrying 66 passengers and crew members crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. The aircraft was flying at 37,000 feet when EgyptAir officials say they lost contact with the flight. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: A woman infected with the Zika virus gave birth in New Jersey to a baby with microcephaly.
The mother traveled to the U.S. from Honduras for treatment after experiencing Zika-like symptoms. She was diagnosed with the disease and ultrasound testing last week revealed the baby would be born with microcephaly, a birth defect characterized by an abnormally small head. (Time)
4. Girl Boss: Forbes released its second annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women — and Taylor Swift and Oprah made the cut.
This year's list includes 60 powerful women who are worth a combined $53 billion. Included in the catalog are pioneers from the worlds of business, technology, and entertainment. Forbes required a minimum of $250 million in individual net worth. (Read More)
5. Talking Points: The Food and Drug Administration set new target sodium levels for foods in more than 100 categories.
FDA officials say the new guidelines would help cut more than 1,000 mg of sodium a day from the American diet. The recommended maximum daily intake of salt is 2,300 mg, but most Americans consume 50% more than that. (ABC News)
6. Cha-Ching: A white-gold gilded, diamond-encrusted, Nile crocodile leather Birkin bag sold for over $300,168 at auction.
The Birkin 30, a matte-white style, was made in 2008 and hit the market a year later. Its full name (because a handbag of this caliber must have a fittingly elaborate moniker) is the Matte White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin 30. (Read More)
7. PR Stunt: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are getting their own E! reality TV show.
The hour-long show is getting a six-episode run, followed by a special episode on the birth of their child later this year. Kardashian and Chyna "will openly share their new life while setting up their new home and preparing for their first child together." (Read More)
8. Truthbombs: President Obama spoke out about bathroom access for transgender students.“I’m not the one who’s making a big issue of it,” President Obama said when asked about the importance of transgender bathroom access during a PBS town hall meeting in Indiana. “But if the school districts around the country asked me, ‘What do you think we should do?’ What we’re gonna do is tell them, let’s find a way to accommodate them in a way that makes sure these kids are not excluded and ostracized.” (Read More)
