Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Getting Their Own Reality Show

You know the song: First comes love (with the ex-girlfriend of your sister's boyfriend). Then comes marriage (or a lightning-fast proposal). Then comes the baby in a baby carriage (announced via emoji on Instagram). And then comes your reality TV show deal. On Wednesday, news broke that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are getting their own E! reality show. According to a statement from the network as reported by Entertainment Weekly, the hour-long show is getting a six-episode run, followed by a special episode on the birth of their child later this year.
Kardashian and Chyna "will openly share their new life while setting up their new home and preparing for their first child together," reads the statement. "Very few love stories have created as much pop culture buzz as Rob and Chyna’s," E! executive Jeff Olde explained. (Truer words have never been spoken.) "[A]nd we are thrilled to see Rob in such a happy place," he added. The show, premiering sometime in 2016, is from the production team behind both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I Am Cait. That's one more reason you can bet we'll be tuning in.
