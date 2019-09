Update: Gunman Identified In UCLA Murder-Suicide

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck told KTLA that a woman whose name was on a “kill list” found in gunman Mainak Sarkar’s home was found dead in Minnesota, where Sarkar was a resident. The victim’s name and any connection to the shooter have not been released. Another unidentified UCLA professor was also named on the list, but has not been harmed.A spokeswoman for the LAPD has identified the gunman involved in Wednesday’s murder-suicide at UCLA as Mainak Sarkar, according to The Associated Press The Los Angeles Times identifies Sarkar as a former doctoral student at UCLA who had accused the victim, William Klug, of stealing his computer code. Sarkar had apparently lashed out against Klug on social media prior to the shooting, alleging he was untrustworthy and calling him “a very sick person.” Klug, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, had been Sarkar’s advisor as he pursued his doctorate.The shooting at UCLA's campus that left two dead Wednesday morning was a murder-suicide, police confirmed. LAPD tweeted that while the campus is "safe" and the incident "contained," a search will continue "out of an abundance of caution." An LAPD spokesman confirmed that two people have been killed in the Wednesday morning shooting at UCLA, The Associated Press reported on Twitter.In a statement , the LAPD said that both the victims were male, and that, while a search continues, no additional suspects have been seen so far. UCLA police Chief James Herren added that it was possible that one of the victims had also been the shooter, the AP reported.