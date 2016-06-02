Update: Gunman Identified In UCLA Murder-Suicide

Update: A third person has been found dead in an apparent connection to the UCLA murder-suicide, The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
LAPD Chief Charlie Beck told KTLA that a woman whose name was on a “kill list” found in gunman Mainak Sarkar’s home was found dead in Minnesota, where Sarkar was a resident. The victim’s name and any connection to the shooter have not been released. Another unidentified UCLA professor was also named on the list, but has not been harmed.
Update: June 2, 10:34 a.m. A spokeswoman for the LAPD has identified the gunman involved in Wednesday’s murder-suicide at UCLA as Mainak Sarkar, according to The Associated Press.
The Los Angeles Times identifies Sarkar as a former doctoral student at UCLA who had accused the victim, William Klug, of stealing his computer code. Sarkar had apparently lashed out against Klug on social media prior to the shooting, alleging he was untrustworthy and calling him “a very sick person.” Klug, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, had been Sarkar’s advisor as he pursued his doctorate.
Update: June 1, 3:22 p.m.: The shooting at UCLA's campus that left two dead Wednesday morning was a murder-suicide, police confirmed. LAPD tweeted that while the campus is "safe" and the incident "contained," a search will continue "out of an abundance of caution."
Update: June 1, 2:49 p.m.: An LAPD spokesman confirmed that two people have been killed in the Wednesday morning shooting at UCLA, The Associated Press reported on Twitter.
In a statement, the LAPD said that both the victims were male, and that, while a search continues, no additional suspects have been seen so far. UCLA police Chief James Herren added that it was possible that one of the victims had also been the shooter, the AP reported.
A spokeswoman for the university also confirmed that the shooter’s whereabouts are currently unknown. The campus is still on lockdown, and students are advised to shelter in place.
Two people have been shot at UCLA amid reports of an active shooter on the Southern California campus, according to The Associated Press.
A spokeswoman for the college confirmed to the AP that two people had been shot. The victims’ conditions are currently unknown.
Police responded to a call at the school’s engineering building, Boelter Hall, at about 9:55 a.m. local time. Students and faculty are being instructed to take shelter at a secure location, and the campus is on lockdown.
UCLA has about 43,000 students on campus. Students are posting images and updates about the lockdown on Twitter, including purported warnings about the situation.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as details emerge.
