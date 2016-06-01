Forbes just released its second annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, and each one of the ladies who made the cut is totally boss. This year's list includes 60 powerful women who are worth a combined $53 billion. Included in the catalog are pioneers from the worlds of business, technology, and entertainment.
In order to make it onto this year’s list, Forbes required a minimum of $250 million in individual net worth. Each woman included is either a U.S. citizen or longtime resident and, according to Forbes, “substantially made her own fortune.”
So, which women are included this year? Topping the list, with a net worth of $4.9 billion, is Diane Hendricks, the cofounder and chairman of ABC Supply, a roofing supply company based in Wisconsin. More of a household name is number two, Oprah Winfrey, with her $3.1 billion net worth.
Of the 60 women, 13 of them are completely new to the list. A few of the newcomers include: Carolyn Rafaelian, who founded the popular bangle company Alex and Ani; Nasty Gal's founder Sophia Amoruso; and Taylor Swift, who is also the youngest woman to make it on the list. Others who made the cut are YouTube CEO Susan Wojcick, 47, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, 34.
Notably absent: last year's list-topper, Elizabeth Holmes, of the blood-testing company Theranos. Forbes cut her estimated net worth from $4.5 billion to $0 — an interesting move that hints at how arbitrary these lists can sometimes be.
