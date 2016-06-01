Kim Kardashian Just Blessed Us With Brand-New Kimoji, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: Thousands in India have contracted HIV from blood transfusions in hospitals in the last 17 months.
The information was revealed by the country's National Aids Control Organisation (Naco) in response to a petition filed by information activist Chetan Kothari. The highest number of patients who had been infected were from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh with 361 cases. (BBC)
2. Here At Home: Police are considering criminal charges following the killing of a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said in a statement that the Cincinnati Police Department is looking into Saturday’s shooting death of the zoo’s male western lowland gorilla named Harambe, which has sparked national outrage. (Time)
3. In-The-Know: The World Health Organization has new rules for people returning from countries with Zika: safe sex or no sex for eight weeks.
The previous recommendation was for people to have safe sex or abstain for only four weeks, but in light of new research, the WHO has doubled that time period. The revised guidelines "reflect what we have learned about Zika disease and its complications." (Read More)
4. Style Stalking: Kate Moss has a new capsule collection for Equipment — and it's dropping later this week.
The collection includes cropped sweaters, black skinny jeans, wide-leg pants, a military jacket, plus shirting (including a silk, tie-neck style) in leopard, starry, and Bowie-inspired lightening bolt prints. (Read More)
5. Gray Market: Five men in New York were arrested for selling counterfeit perfumes made with ingredients like urine and antifreeze.
"According to ICE’s two-year investigation, the men sold the Chinese-manufactured fragrances, which they held out to be authentic, to wholesalers in at least seven American states, including New York..." (Read More)
6. True Crime: Investigation Discovery is making a new special about Serial's Adnan Syed set to air June 14.
ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith will go over new developments in the case in the first-ever one-on-one interview with Syed's current defense attorney, Justin Brown. A former lawyer for Syed, one of Hae Min Lee's teachers, and a juror from the 2000 trial were interviewed for the show. (Read More)
7. A-List: Gina Rodriguez loaned her Golden Globes dress to a teen for prom.Gina Rodriguez has won a Golden Globe and now the heart of a Buffalo, NY teen. Jessica Casanova tweeted at the Jane the Virgin star asking if she could wear Rodriguez’s dress and Rodriguez responded in the affirmative. (Read More)
8. Break The Internet: Kim Kardashian is adding some new Kimoji's to her app today.
We aren’t sure what other new Kimoji we can look forward to, but reports have been swirling that the update will also include an emoji of Zayn Malik and other "A-list" celebrities. It makes sense, then, that North would be included — she's an A-lister if we've ever seen one. (Read More)
