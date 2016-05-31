You Can Soon Buy Shirts Designed By Kate Moss

Earlier this year, Equipment, known for its fancy shirting, unleashed a very meta model maelstrom of a campaign: Daria Werbowy stars in and shot the brand’s spring 2016 ads, which also feature Kate Moss. Now, Moss has gotten even more chummy with the French brand — the O.G. supermodel designed an eponymous capsule collection, which drops later this week.
“The Equipment people brought the shirts, and I reshaped them a bit and talked about the prints and how the pockets should be. I like having a part in designing something,” Moss told Vogue of her role in the collab. “Clothes are my thing. I like to talk about them, touch the fabric, see what feels right.”
The collection includes cropped sweaters, black skinny jeans, wide-leg pants, a military jacket, plus shirting (including a silk, tie-neck style) in leopard, starry, and Bowie-inspired lightening bolt prints.
“My boyfriend at the time [Jamie Hince] had loads of [Equipment] shirts, and I began borrowing them,” the supermodel said in a release, of how her affinity for the shirts-centric brand kicked off years ago.
“The Equipment people brought the shirts, and I reshaped them a bit and talked about the prints and how the pockets should be. I like having a part in designing something,” Moss told Vogue of her role in the collab. “Clothes are my thing. I like to talk about them, touch the fabric, see what feels right.”
The collection includes cropped sweaters, black skinny jeans, wide-leg pants, a military jacket, plus shirting (including a silk, tie-neck style) in leopard, starry, and Bowie-inspired lightening bolt prints.
“My boyfriend at the time [Jamie Hince] had loads of [Equipment] shirts, and I began borrowing them,” the supermodel said in a release, of how her affinity for the shirts-centric brand kicked off years ago.
Advertisement
Moss also stars in Equipment’s fall 2016 ads, for which she was the creative director. (Definitely not a capacity most, if any, models have when they score and shoot campaigns.) You know, just in case you needed a reminder that Moss is in a next-level stratosphere as far as models go. The black-and-white images were shot at Moss’ English countryside estate.
“We loved having Kate so hands-on during all parts of the process, every step of the way,” Equipment CEO Jack Schwefel said in a release.
Kate Moss for Equipment goes on sale this Thursday — it’ll initially be available solely at Equipment stores, on the brand’s site, and Net-a-Porter, plus a weeklong pop-up in London, before it launches at a wider array of retailers. While the brand’s pricing is on the steeper, consider-it-an-investment side (signature silk button-downs are north of $250 a pop), we’re guessing Moss superfans probably won’t be deterred.
Advertisement