Rihanna's New Puma Collab Is Already Sold-Out, Plus More Stories

1. It's Official: Donald Trump reached the magic number of 1,237 delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination.
Though he was the presumptive nominee after the withdrawal of his last opponents, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, in early May, Trump was still short of the confirming delegate count until Thursday. (Read More)
2. Major News: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria was discovered for the first time in the U.S.
The new strain was confirmed by Department of Defense researchers in an alarming study published Thursday. The bacteria was found in the urine sample of a 49-year-old woman in Pennsylvania. (The Washington Post)
Advertisement
3. Talking Points: A new study found that nearly half of antidepressant prescriptions aren't for depression.They found that only 55% of those were prescribed specifically to treat depression. Instead, the other 45% were most often prescribed for the treatment of anxiety disorders and off-label uses, including conditions like insomnia, pain, migraines, and ADHD. (Read More)
4. Bling Ring: Customers are accusing Kay Jewelers of swapping diamonds in its rings for lesser-value stones.
These complaints aren't exactly new, according to Today, but they've been brought to light following the initial flurry of stories flooding Kay's social profiles. Now, more disappointed customers are coming forward. (Read More)
5. Icebreaker: San Francisco, ever the hotbed of innovation, will see the world's first "cannabis gym" open this fall.
It may sound gimmicky, but Power Plant Fitness "won’t be a place to get high and just screw around," cofounder Jim McAlpine tells the 420 Games blog. (McAlpine is founder of the 420 Games, an all-day event that brings together sports and cannabis culture to prove the two can co-exist.) (Read More)
6. Werk Werk Werk: Rihanna's new Puma creepers sold out in just 35 minutes.
You'd think four drops later, we'd have a little more luck at getting a pair of Fenty Puma by Rihanna kicks. Well, that wasn't the case. A representative for Puma confirmed that the latest release of Bad Gal RiRi's creepers sold out on its U.S. site in 35 minutes. (Read More)
Advertisement
7. Throwback: Anne Hathaway revealed that she had her first real kiss during the 1995 Disney classic, Pocahontas.
Hathaway got her start playing Princess Mia in a Disney movie — and it's rumored that the 33-year-old might return to the character for a third installment in the series (though Disney denies this). Life for the former Disney star came full circle, it seems. (Read More)
8. Lawyer Up: Justin Bieber is being sued for "Sorry."The ethereal voice and musician behind White Hinterland, Casey Dienel is suing Justin Bieber over his 2015 song “Sorry.” Dienel claims that her lawyers sent Bieber a letter concerning the infringement, which was ignored. She also claims that Bieber’s team denied all further attempts to work out the issue privately. (Read More)
Advertisement