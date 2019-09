Anne Hathaway Had Her First Kiss Watching This Disney Movie

As Princess Mia Thermopolis, Anne Hathaway brought the foot pop into our teenage lexicon. You know the idea — a kiss so full of passion and fervor that your knee bends and your foot lifts up like you're in a 1940s war romance. In an exclusive interview with E! News , the Alice Through the Looking Glass star recalled the animated Disney flick she was attending in the theater when she had her first real kiss: 1995's Pocahontas.Hathaway got her start playing Princess Mia in a Disney movie — and it's rumored that the 33-year-old might return to the character for a third installment in the series (though Disney denies this ). Life for the former Disney star came full circle, it seems: That first stolen smooch happened in a movie about a powerful princess of sorts, and Hathaway grew up to play one herself.The actress also shared some other throwback tidbits from her past. She confessed she's had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio since the Oscar-winner's days on Growing Pains. Hathaway also recalled that her first audition was for a anti-smoking PSA, which required her to keep a straight face while someone pretended to cough up a blue earmuff.Watch Hathaway talk about her first kiss and more over on E! News