Anne Hathaway Had Her First Kiss Watching This Disney Movie

As Princess Mia Thermopolis, Anne Hathaway brought the foot pop into our teenage lexicon. You know the idea — a kiss so full of passion and fervor that your knee bends and your foot lifts up like you're in a 1940s war romance. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Alice Through the Looking Glass star recalled the animated Disney flick she was attending in the theater when she had her first real kiss: 1995's Pocahontas.
Hathaway got her start playing Princess Mia in a Disney movie — and it's rumored that the 33-year-old might return to the character for a third installment in the series (though Disney denies this). Life for the former Disney star came full circle, it seems: That first stolen smooch happened in a movie about a powerful princess of sorts, and Hathaway grew up to play one herself.
The actress also shared some other throwback tidbits from her past. She confessed she's had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio since the Oscar-winner's days on Growing Pains. Hathaway also recalled that her first audition was for a anti-smoking PSA, which required her to keep a straight face while someone pretended to cough up a blue earmuff.
Watch Hathaway talk about her first kiss and more over on E! News.
