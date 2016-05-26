A Pot-Friendly Gym Is Coming To San Francisco

San Francisco, ever the hotbed of innovation, will see the world's first "cannabis gym" open this fall. It may sound gimmicky, but Power Plant Fitness "won’t be a place to get high and just screw around," cofounder Jim McAlpine tells the 420 Games blog. (McAlpine is founder of the 420 Games, an all-day event that brings together sports and cannabis culture to prove the two can co-exist.)
Tech Insider reports that members of the gym will be given an assessment to see how to best incorporate weed into their workout — whether to vape or have an edible, for example, or if they're better off partaking pre- or post-workout. "Marijuana, if you use it in a responsible way, accentuates the parts of sports that you love and helps you to do them better," McAlpine added.
McAlpine, whose background seems to be in marketing, not exercise science, hopes to explore how cannabis might benefit people's physical fitness and athletic performance with this new venture. As offbeat as it sounds, he's not the first to make these claims. Serious athletes, including elite runners, have already extolled the virtues of adding pot to their workout regimens.
Once it opens, Power Plant Fitness will have a branded line of edibles and concentrates for sale, since members may only vape or ingest on-site — Tech Insider notes that smoking (of any kind) indoors is prohibited in San Francisco.
Now, if you happen to be in the Bay Area come fall and want to give Power Plant Fitness a try, we've got just the pre-workout snack for you.
