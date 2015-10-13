Not to throw shade, but these Trail Blazin' Bars are by far the kindest bars we've ever met.
Have you ever found yourself on a stroll through the Great Outdoors only to realize you need to refuel and chill out? These tasty cranberry, almond, and — most importantly — weed trail-mix bars are the answer to your happy-hungry adventurer prayers. Never before have you eaten something as hearty as it is heightening. By the time you reach your summit, you'll feel higher than ever before.
As did the mango pops and macaroni and cheese we've already brought you, this recipe will teach you how to prepare a new kind of weed base to add to your treats. Be warned, though: The funny honey that these bars call for takes even longer to make than either infused coconut oil or cannabutter. That said, it'll be worth it in the end. These bars are so mystifyingly delicious, they make us feel like we're in our own, personal nature valley.
Trail Blazin' Bars
Makes 9 bars
Ingredients
Funny honey:
1/4 oz. ground weed (use all that shake from the bottom of your weed drawer)
1 lb honey
Trail blazin' bars:
1 1/2 cup quick oats
1/3 cup almond meal/flour
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
6 tbsp. butter
1/3 cup almond butter
1/2 cup unsweetened dried coconut
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup pecans
1 cup walnuts
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup wheat germ
Cooking spray (or butter)
Instructions
For the funny honey:
1. Add weed and honey to a crockpot. Cover and cook on warm for 4-5 hours.
2. Stir occasionally.
3. Remove reefer pouch and squeeze — it's not easy, but do what you must.
For the trail blazin' bars:
1. Line an 8 x 8 dish with parchment
2. Spritz with cooking spray or butter
3. Add quick oats, sugar, wheat germ, almond meal, salt, and cinnamon
4. Add coconut, pecans, walnuts, and cranberries.
5. Add almond butter, vanilla extract, and butter — use cannabutter to take this recipe to the next level.
6. Add funny honey and 1 tbsp. water.
7. Cook in preheated oven at 350˚F for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
