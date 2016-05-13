Blake Lively Defended Woody Allen In Cannes, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: A federal judge ruled that Obamacare is being funded unconstitutionally.
Judge Rosemary Collyer said a provision of the law provides money to insurance companies that was never appropriated by Congress, violating the Constitution's declaration that "No money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law." (NBC News)
2. In-The-Know: New laws might make it harder for 875,000 Latinos to vote in November, according to a report.
The report, issued by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund, found that 8 million Latino voters — about one-third of the voting demographic's population — are heading into the general election without protections that existed during the last presidential campaign. (Read More)
Advertisement
3. Major News: According to a new study, abortion rates are at an all-time low in developed countries.
The researchers found that, overall, the rate of abortion has declined from an average of 40 per 1,000 women of childbearing age in 1990 to 35 in 2014. The U.S. has one of the lowest rates globally, at just 17 per 1,000 women. (Read More)
4. World News: Brazil's president was suspended and stripped of her duties after a Senate vote to impeach her.
Dilma Rousseff will have to step away from her duties for at least six months, at which point she will be put on trial to face charges of manipulating government accounts. Vice President Michel Temer is now serving as Brazil's interim president. (Read More)
5. Try Again: Blake Lively defended Woody Allen at the Cannes Film Festival, calling him "empowering to women."
"It's amazing what Woody has written for women. It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about," Lively said — adding that she hasn't read any of the stories about Allen. "I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women." (Read More)
6. Girl, BYE: Azealia Banks' Twitter account was suspended after her racist tirade against Zayn Malik and Skai Jackson.
Banks has also been pulled from the lineup at London's Born & Bred music festival next month. “We have decided to cancel Azealia Banks' headline appearance," reads an announcement from the fest's Twitter account. (Read More)
Advertisement
7. Geek Out: Google released its new iOS-only keyboard, called GBoard — and it lets you easily access GIFs and emoji.
Want to look up a restaurant while you're on Facebook? Now you can do it without switching apps — GBoard works in any app where you can type, not just texts. Click through to see how to use all of the app's cool components before you head to the App Store to give it a download. (Read More)
8. TV Talk: In a surprise move, ABC has cancelled Nashville.The drama, which starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, centered on the trials and tribulations of country music stardom in the capital of the genre. Panettiere also tweeted a message yesterday about needing to focus on ameliorating her postpartum depression. (Read More)
Advertisement