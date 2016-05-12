A Stalker Detained Outside Taylor Swift's Home, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: The man charged in the deadly shooting at a Planned Parenthood was found to be unfit to stand trial.
Robert Lewis Dear Jr., who admitted to committing the shooting that left three dead, will be committed to a mental hospital. Dear had previously told police that he was "upset with them performing abortions and the selling of baby parts." (Read More)
2. Major News: Geraldine Roman just became the Philippines' first transgender congresswoman.
As CNN reported, Roman, 49, had secured 62% of the unofficial vote after 99% of the national precincts submitted their counts. The win is made more meaningful for the stringently Catholic country's pattern of violating the rights of LGBTQ individuals. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: The Cannes Film Festival opened with a Woody Allen rape joke — one day after as his son wrote about Allen's alleged abuse.
Eyes are currently on the 80-year-old filmmaker now more than ever following the release of a personal essay from his estranged son, Ronan Farrow. He called out the leading ladies of Allen's film, asking them whether they will make statements regarding his father's alleged sexual abuse claims. (Read More)
4. Lawyer Up: The federal government is investing sexism against female directors in Hollywood.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs have been working on a wide-ranging investigation, according to Melissa Goodman, a lawyer with the ACLU. (Time)
5. In-The-Know: An "emotionally disturbed" stalker was detained outside Taylor Swift's NYC home.
The singer's security team quickly alerted local authorities. Law enforcement handcuffed the trespasser and described the man as "disoriented" as well as "emotionally disturbed." TMZ obtained video of the incident, which shows officers patting down the suspect. (Read More)
6. Real Talk: Kim Kardashian won the first-ever Webby Break The Internet award for, well, breaking the internet.
"As the leading celebrity in terms of her online presence and understanding of how to connect with a global audience via social media, apps, and online video, Kim has set the standard incredibly high. It is to her credit that the phrase 'break the internet' is part of the lexicon of everyday speak..." (Read More)
7. Red Carpet: We've rounded up the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival.
Each year, the Cannes Film Festival sneaks up on us in our post-Met Gala haze, providing yet another reason to praise the best fashion of the season. Between the models, celebrities, and cinema folk, it makes for a lot of dresses (and five-in-one outfits) to be documented. (Read More)
8. Tech Talk: The Hyperloop's first public test was successful.Talk about a quick commute: Hyperloop One aims to eventually shuttle passengers between Los Angeles and San Francisco in 30 minutes at 750 MPH. The startup, which was operating out of a garage just 16 months ago, has raised $100 million dollars and hopes to transport passengers by 2021. (Read More)
