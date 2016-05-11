A man was detained outside of Taylor Swift's New York City home last night around 6 p.m., as TMZ reports. The singer's security team quickly alerted local authorities. Law enforcement handcuffed the trespasser and described the man as "disoriented" as well as "emotionally disturbed."
TMZ obtained video of the incident, which shows officers patting down the suspect. The man also reportedly had a duffle bag with him, which was also searched. He was identified by Page Six as 25-year-old Lucas Vorsteveld — allegedly one of the same men seen stalking Swift's Rhode Island mansion. (Yep. There is absolutely more than one Swift stalker.)
Vorsteveld had not yet been charged with a crime at press time. He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel for evaluation. Swift was not home at the time these events took place.
