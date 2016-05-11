Kim Kardashian Just Won An Award For Breaking The Internet

Congratulations, Kim K, you've finally done it. Today, the reality star and social media maven won an award for what she does best — breaking the internet.
No joke: Kardashian just won a Webby special achievement called the "Break The Internet" award. The first-of-its-kind award is being granted for her "unparalleled success online," according to the award description.
"It would be difficult to underestimate the importance of Kim Kardashian West’s impact on the Internet," the description continues. "As the leading celebrity in terms of her online presence and understanding of how to connect with a global audience via social media, apps, and online video, Kim has set the standard incredibly high. It is to her credit that the phrase 'break the Internet' is part of the lexicon of everyday speak — she has shaped our understanding of how someone or something can draw the popular attention of Internet users everywhere."
It's undeniably true. Kim K is both social media- and business-savvy, with both a top-selling game (Kim Kardashian: Hollywood) and an amazing emoji keyboard (Kimoji) to her name. She wins at Instagram and wows on just about every other social media platform. Love her or hate her, the Webbys committee is spot-on in deciding that Mrs. Kardashian West should be the inaugural recipient of the "Break The Internet" award.
No joke: Kardashian just won a Webby special achievement called the "Break The Internet" award. The first-of-its-kind award is being granted for her "unparalleled success online," according to the award description.
"It would be difficult to underestimate the importance of Kim Kardashian West’s impact on the Internet," the description continues. "As the leading celebrity in terms of her online presence and understanding of how to connect with a global audience via social media, apps, and online video, Kim has set the standard incredibly high. It is to her credit that the phrase 'break the Internet' is part of the lexicon of everyday speak — she has shaped our understanding of how someone or something can draw the popular attention of Internet users everywhere."
It's undeniably true. Kim K is both social media- and business-savvy, with both a top-selling game (Kim Kardashian: Hollywood) and an amazing emoji keyboard (Kimoji) to her name. She wins at Instagram and wows on just about every other social media platform. Love her or hate her, the Webbys committee is spot-on in deciding that Mrs. Kardashian West should be the inaugural recipient of the "Break The Internet" award.
Advertisement