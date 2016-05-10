Rihanna Is Giving Students College Scholarships, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: North Carolina sued the federal government over its anti-LGBT bathroom bill — and got sued right back.
After the state filed a lawsuit against the federal government, the Justice Department filed a countersuit against North Carolina. The government's lawsuit against the state claims that North Carolina is violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Education Acts Amendment of 1972's Title IX, and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. (Read More)
2. Major News: The Panama Papers database of 200,000 offshore companies was published online.
They contain basic corporate information about companies, trusts, and foundations set up in 21 jurisdictions, including Hong Kong and the U.S. state of Nevada. The data was obtained from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which said it was hacked. (ABC News)
3. World News: The Syrian military extended a fragile cease-fire that had previously broken down.
Shortly before the cease-fire was due to expire and as fighting raged in the northern city of Aleppo, the Syrian military announced that the truce would be extended for 48 hours. Earlier in the day, the U.S. and Russia issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to a truce, or cessation of hostilities, as they call it. (The Washington Post)
4. New Fav: Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is granting up to $50K in tuition scholarships to international students.
The Barbadian native is granting tuition scholarships to international students — from Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, and Jamaica — to attend a university in the U.S. "To be able to give the gift of an education is actually an honor,”says Rihanna. (Read More)
5. Just Wrong: A Muslim student in California was identified as "Isis" in her high school yearbook.
On Friday, Bayan Zehlif, a student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, shared an image on Facebook that is reportedly from the school's yearbook. In the photo, the name beneath Zehlif's photo reads: "Isis Phillips." (Read More)
6. Don't Panic, But: Trader Joe's extended a massive listeria recall to all of its Vegetable Fried Rice and Chicken Fried Rice.
Trader Joe's announced Monday that the company is extending the massive recall over possible listeria contamination to all lots of its Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice and Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice. This comes after an announcement that alerted shoppers to possible listeria contamination in Trader Joe's Super Sweet Cut Corn. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: We've rounded 9 major texting don'ts — and one big do.
Breaking up over text? In 2016, that's still not cool. Click through for the top offenders you should avoid texting at all costs, as well as one text that's always good to send, no matter the situation. (Read More)
8. A-List: Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes welcomed a new baby.Amada Lee Gosling, the couple’s second daughter, was born at 8:03 a.m. on Friday, April 29 in Santa Monica, California, Entertainment Weekly reports. Amada is 20 months younger than her sister, Esmeralda Amada. (Read More)
