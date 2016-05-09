Update (May 9, 2016): Trader Joe's announced Monday that the company is extending the massive recall over possible listeria contamination to all lots of its Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice and Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice. This comes after an announcement this weekend that alerted shoppers to possible listeria contamination in certain lot numbers of Trader Joe's Super Sweet Cut Corn.
This post was originally published on May 5, 2016.
Say it ain't so, Trader Joe's. On Tuesday, the grocery chain recalled several frozen vegetable products supplied by CRF Frozen Foods due to the risk of listeria contamination. Today, it announced that the threat of listeria extends to its prepared-foods section. It recalled 33,610 pounds of its Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat with use-by dates from May 2 to May 7 due to possible contamination of the salad's sunflower seeds.
This post was originally published on May 5, 2016.
Say it ain't so, Trader Joe's. On Tuesday, the grocery chain recalled several frozen vegetable products supplied by CRF Frozen Foods due to the risk of listeria contamination. Today, it announced that the threat of listeria extends to its prepared-foods section. It recalled 33,610 pounds of its Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat with use-by dates from May 2 to May 7 due to possible contamination of the salad's sunflower seeds.
The products in question were shipped to Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah, so Trader Joe's shoppers in these states, take note. And while we know that the "sweet and spicy vinaigrette" that comes with this salad is delicious, don't risk it: Listeria monocytogenes can ruin your week. Symptoms of infection include vomiting, fever, and diarrhea. In healthy adults, symptoms usually subside on their own, but you should still contact a doctor if you suspect you've been infected. It's especially important for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems to avoid infection.
Advertisement