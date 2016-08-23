12 Major Texting Don'ts (& One Big DO)

This piece was originally published on May 9, 2016.
The prevalence of emoji and GIFs has made it easy to express almost anything over text. But while it's tempting to say anything and everything via text, there are some things that still deserve the spoken-word treatment.
It's like that saying your mom repeated endlessly and your kindergarten teacher had on a colorful poster above the chalkboard: "Treat others as you would like to be treated." Cheesy, but worth repeating.
Breaking up over text? In 2016, that's still not cool.
Click through for the top offenders you should avoid texting at all costs, as well as one text that's always good to send, no matter the situation.
