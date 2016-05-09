On Friday, Bayan Zehlif, a student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, shared an image on Facebook that is reportedly from the school's yearbook. In the photo, the name beneath Zehlif's photo reads: "Isis Phillips."
Zehlif, who is Muslim, wrote that she was "extremely saddened, disgusted, hurt and embarrassed" that the school had printed the image. A student who worked on the yearbook told Los Angeles' KABC-TV that there was a student named Isis Phillips at the school, but she transferred from Los Osos earlier this year.
On Saturday, Susan Petrocelli, Los Osos High's principal, tweeted that the school is "taking every step possible to correct & investigate a regrettable misprint discovered in the yearbook." The Los Osos High School yearbook's Twitter account also issued an apology on Friday, writing that its staff "should have checked each name carefully in the book."
LOHS is taking every step possible to correct & investigate a regrettable misprint discovered in the yearbook. We sincerely apologize.— Susan Petrocelli (@LosOsosHigh) May 8, 2016
Zehlif's classmates, meanwhile, are sharing corrected images of the yearbook page, writing Bayan's name below her photo.
If everyone could do this that would be lovely❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzCtcjhFGx— Kat (@katarinabarbour) May 7, 2016
The Islamic Monthly reports that only 287 yearbooks were distributed to the school's senior class so far, and the rest of the yearbooks "have been locked up" until the situation is resolved. The school has more than 3,000 students.
"The yearbook publisher has already been contacted and is working on a solution to remedy this unfortunate situation,” Mat Holton, superintendent of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, told the San Bernardino Sun. "If they find that a student acted irresponsibly and intentionally, administration will take appropriate actions."
Refinery29 has reached out to Los Osos High School, and to Zehlif for comment. We will update this post when we hear back.
