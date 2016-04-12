Kanye Vs. Taylor Swift Isn't Over Yet, Plus More Stories

1. Spotlight: Doctors now know that a bacterial (yeast) infection caused the first uterus transplant in the U.S. to fail.
Last month the Cleveland Clinic performed the first uterus transplant in the U.S. Unfortunately, that transplant failed and the uterus had to be removed. Doctors now know that a bacterial (yeast) infection caused the transplant failure. (Read More)
2. Longread: Today marks the one-year anniversary of the arrest of Freddie Gray. Here's what's happened since then.
That arrest of the Baltimore man ended in his death, which in turn sparked civil unrest, impassioned protest, and a new chapter in a movement shining a light on racial tensions and issues surrounding police brutality nationwide. (Read More)
Advertisement
3. In-The-Know: Some 40% of the world’s population lives in areas with “restrictive” abortion measures.
Some 40% of the world’s population lives in areas with “restrictive” measures, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, a non-profit legal advocacy group that supports abortion access. In at least six countries, abortion is illegal under all circumstances. The center launched an interactive map to show the range of policies worldwide. (Read More)
4. Oops: Two of Donald Trump's children missed a registration deadline — and now they can't vote for him in New York's primary.
Ivanka and Eric Trump didn't register to change their party enrollment by the deadline, which was in October. That means they aren't eligible to vote in the GOP's closed primary on April 19. Earlier this month,Yahoo News reported that Ivanka and Eric weren't enrolled in a political party. (Read More)
5. ICYMI: MAC's new Caitlyn Jenner lipstick, Finally Free, is now available for purchase.
The new Caitlyn Jenner lipstick, Finally Free, is now available for purchase. Wondering what the shade would look like on you? Kylie Jenner tried on the shimmery rose color with Caitlyn on Snapchat last night. Check out the above video to see the lippie in action. (Read More)
6. Kanye Loves Kanye: Another day, another Kanye West rant. This time it's about fame and that Taylor Swift line.
Kanye West will definitely go down in history for having the most controversial rants. His latest diatribe took place on April 9, during his first show of 2016 in Manila, Philippines. The rant was super meta, as it was about one of his most famous rants of all time: the source of the now iconic "Imma let you finish" meme — his 2009 MTV Video Music Awards scuffle with Taylor Swift. (Read More)
Advertisement
7. Lawyer Up: A former producer has filed a lawsuit over the Gilmore Girls revival.In a lawsuit filed last week, former executive producer Gavin Polone says the upcoming Netflix episodes fall under a contract he signed to produce the series when it ran on the WB network and is seeking $195,000 in damages. (Read More)
8. Noms: Today is Ben & Jerry's free cone day!Yes, April 12th is Ben & Jerry's free cone day. So pencil in a lunch, a mid-afternoon snack, or a pre-dinner break to hop over to your local outpost. From 12 to 8 p.m., everyone who visits a Ben & Jerry's shop will be entitled to a free cone. (Read More)
Advertisement