It's Been 1 Year Since The Protests Over Freddie Gray's Death — Here's What's Happened Since

While hardly a niche movement in the two years that followed the high-profile deaths of Black men and youth like Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Tamir Rice, the Black Lives Matter movement expanded after Gray’s death. One study from American University’s School of Communication showed the changes in the movement's social media networks in the month and a half after Gray’s death, as it retained focus on previous incidents as well as the situation in Baltimore.“This is the mark of a maturing movement: even when other police brutality incidents were dominating the headlines, participants did not lose sight of earlier events,” the study found.Since then, the movement has continued to grow and adapt. One of the most prominent faces associated with Black Lives Matter, DeRay Mckesson, recently announced that he would be running for mayor of Baltimore, his hometown. In an interview with Refinery29 , he said that he wants to push the city to be better than it is. “It's important that people challenge the government to be the best it can be. That is part of what it means to be a democracy, that is essential.”In May 2015, Maryland State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that the six officers involved in Gray’s death, three of whom are Black, faced charges ranging from assault to second-degree murder. The first of the officers to stand trial, William Porter, was charged with manslaughter for neglecting to buckle Gray into the back of the police van, despite police regulations that required he do so. His trial ended with a hung jury in mid-December of 2015, after three days of jury deliberations didn’t return a verdict. His retrial has been scheduled for September 6.The other officers involved will also see their court dates coming up throughout the rest of 2016, NPR announced. The next officer to go to trial will be Edward M. Nero, on May 10. He’s charged with misconduct, second-degree assault, and false imprisonment for arresting Gray without probable cause. The most serious charges — of second-degree murder — were laid against Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the driver of the van. He is scheduled to go to trial on June 6.