Kesha Says She Was Offered Freedom If She Denied Rape Claims, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: A man in L.A. was charged with murder, as a hate crime, after he allegedly shot his son for being gay.
Shehada Issa, 69, was charged with one count of premeditated murder as a hate crime after he allegedly shot his 29-year-old son outside of the family’s home on March 29. Issa told police that he had fatally shot his son, Amir, in self defense after finding his wife dead inside the house. There is an ongoing investigation into the death of Mrs. Issa. (Read More)
2. Just Wrong: Kesha says she was offered "freedom" if she retracted her rape allegations against Dr. Luke.
In the past couple of weeks, much of Kesha's Instagram has been giving fans reason to celebrate, despite her ongoing legal battles with Sony. Her latest post is as far from that as you can get. She reveals a new twist in her case against her record label and producer Dr. Luke, a.k.a. Lukasz Gottwald. (Read More)
3. Try Again: A new ad for Ellen DeGeneres' GapKids x ED line angered Twitter users, who say the models' poses have a racist subtext.
Specifically, people are reacting to the way an older girl has her arm propped up on a Black girl's head in the photo. Whether or not it was intended to convey a message of subservience, it doesn't mean that viewers, including young Black girls, won't perceive it as such and be harmed by the subtext. (Read More)
4. ICYMI: The Indonesian government retracted a threat to deport Leonardo DiCaprio over tweets about the rainforest.
Dr. Siti Nurbaya Bakar, minister of environment and forestry of the Republic of Indonesia, says Leonardo DiCaprio will not be deported if he comes to Indonesia. In fact, his concerns are similar to hers. On Sunday, DiCaprio visited Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, where he posted a series of photos of himself interacting with protected animals to his Instagram. (Read More)
5. Tech Talk: Apple's Siri now understands questions about sexual assault.
Apple's Siri just received a much-needed update, after researchers noted that the smartphone digital assistants was giving weak responses to questions about sexual assault and other personal emergencies. (Read More)
6. Women in Indiana are protesting a restrictive new abortion law by trolling the governor with info about their periods.
The phone lines at the office of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence are ringing off the hook, Fusion reports. Ever since Gov. Pence signed House Bill 1337 on March 25, a campaign called Periods for Pence has urged women around the Hoosier State to protest in an unusual way. (Read More)
7. Cheers: Chipotle is testing a new cocktail menu, which includes non-alcoholic options.
Chipotle is working on a new way to win back customers: cocktails! The restaurant, which currently serves hard liquor only in the form of a Patrón or Sauza margarita, is working with sommelier and distiller Richard Betts to test out a newly expanded cocktail menu at a lone Colorado location, reports Denver alt-weekly Westword. (Read More)
8. A-List: Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards and hinted at some possible time off.
Taylor Swift cleaned up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night. But her final acceptance speech, for Album of the Year, contained one particularly cryptic clause. "This is probably my last awards show for a while," the singer said. (Read More)
