Chipotle is working on a new way to win back customers: cocktails!
The restaurant, which currently serves hard liquor only in the form of a Patrón or Sauza margarita, is working with sommelier and distiller Richard Betts to test out a newly expanded cocktail menu at a lone Colorado location, reports Denver alt-weekly Westword.
Betts told Westword that the new cocktail menu, which features a new margarita, sangria, draft beer, and several soft drinks, was developed with the idea of offering "beverages with integrity" and tries to incorporate lower-impact packaging and healthier, organic ingredients.
The new margarita is frozen and made with Sombra Mezcal from Oaxaca (Bett's own label, with a smoky flavor that he says pair wells with Chipotle's burrito fillings). The draft beer is a Vienna-style Mexican lager brewed by Colorado-based Oskar Blues, while the sangria comes ready-made in kegs from California company Eppa Sangria. For those who don't want to get tipsy with their takeout, the new menu will also include a non-alcoholic watermelon agua fresca, a hibiscus tea with rooibos and lemongrass, a new iced tea formulation from In Pursuit of Tea, and new fountain drinks in the form of Coke Life and Blue Sky sodas.
The new cocktail menu will be available exclusively at Chipotle's Denver location on Sixth and Broadway this summer and no set timeline is currently in place to take the cocktails elsewhere. The rest of us will just have to wait.
