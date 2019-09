Update: Indonesian Minister Offers To Work With Leonardo DiCaprio, Not Deport Him

Dr. Siti Nurbaya Bakar, minister of environment and forestry of the Republic of Indonesia, says Leonardo DiCaprio will not be deported if he comes to Indonesia. In fact, his concerns are similar to hers."My view is that DiCaprio's concerns are both sincere and substantial, and he has certainly acted in good faith. In fact, we largely share his concerns on this matter. In light of this and to reciprocate his sincerity and good intentions, I am open to working together with DiCaprio in a joint effort whereby both of us can have our concerns addressed, including those that pertain to the Leuser Ecosystem," Bakar told the Jakarta-based ForestHints.news during a summit on Indonesian climate change programs.Bakar further elaborated that during DiCaprio's visit, an official from her ministry was with his party and characterized his comments as "not really relevant" to the concerns of immigration matters.Bakar went on to offer to correct some misinformation in DiCaprio's posts regarding deforestation in regards to the palm oil industry and to hear his concerns. "Who knows, if DiCaprio is around New York when I’m at the U.N. Headquarters, perhaps we can catch up over a cup of coffee. I would take the opportunity to explain to him in greater detail about the efforts being undertaken by the Jokowi administration to address climate change issues," she told ForestHints.news, noting that she would be there on April 20 to discuss climate change.