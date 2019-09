The Indonesian government didn’t approve of some of the comments. "If DiCaprio's posting in his social media can be categorised as incitement or provocation, we can blacklist him from coming back to Indonesia,” Heru Santoso, the spokesperson for the director general of the immigration department, told the BBC.Palm oil, which is used in many snack foods and household products, is a huge industry in Indonesia. Last year, it exported about 33 million tons making it the world's top producer of the oil. Together, Indonesia and Malaysia produce about 80% of the global supply. According to financial firm PricewaterhouseCooper , the oil is the nation's third largest export earner.But the nation’s economic health comes with an cost to the environment. The World Wildlife Fund found that clearing for the industry has destroyed critical habitat for many endangered species, including rhinos and elephants, two of the species that DiCaprio mentions in his posts.