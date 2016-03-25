Kesha Has Good News For Her Fans

Kesha might be down, but she's not out.
The embattled pop star isn't letting her Sony lawsuit and recent legal setback stop her from doing what she loves best. This week she shared this positive update with fans on Instagram.
"Been writing all day," she wrote alongside a psychedelic photo of herself.
Not surprisingly, fans were delighted to hear it.
"Can't wait!" commented one supporter. "Guarantee you shoot straight to Number 1 in a lot of places when you release new music."
"You're beautiful and so strong Kesha," added another fan. "Keep writing. Let your voice be heard!"
