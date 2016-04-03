In the past couple of weeks, much of Kesha's Instagram has been giving fans reason to celebrate, despite her ongoing legal battles with Sony. Her latest post is as far from that as you can get. She reveals a new twist in her case against her record label and producer Dr. Luke, a.k.a. Lukasz Gottwald.
"I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again," she wrote, not specifying if the party offering her an out was Sony, Dr. Luke, or emissaries for either.
To recap where the "Tik Tok" singer stands at the moment, she is currently still under contract to record three more albums with Sony label Kemosabe Records, which is run by producer Dr. Luke. Kesha lost her motion to be freed from that contract. If she had won, she would not be required to work with the man she says abused her sexually and verbally for a decade, pending her case against him, which will go before the court in 2017. Though Sony has said she does not have to work with Dr. Luke to fulfill her contract, her lawyers have filed an appeal.
"Although it recognized that 'slavery was done away with a long time ago' and that '[y]ou can't force someone to work...in a situation in which they don't want to work,' the court's ruling requiring Kesha to work for Gottwald's companies, purportedly without his involvement, does just that," her appeal states, per E! Online. Dr. Luke's lawyers, in turn, call her allegations against him "lies."
To recap where the "Tik Tok" singer stands at the moment, she is currently still under contract to record three more albums with Sony label Kemosabe Records, which is run by producer Dr. Luke. Kesha lost her motion to be freed from that contract. If she had won, she would not be required to work with the man she says abused her sexually and verbally for a decade, pending her case against him, which will go before the court in 2017. Though Sony has said she does not have to work with Dr. Luke to fulfill her contract, her lawyers have filed an appeal.
"Although it recognized that 'slavery was done away with a long time ago' and that '[y]ou can't force someone to work...in a situation in which they don't want to work,' the court's ruling requiring Kesha to work for Gottwald's companies, purportedly without his involvement, does just that," her appeal states, per E! Online. Dr. Luke's lawyers, in turn, call her allegations against him "lies."
Advertisement