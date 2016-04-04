Taylor Swift cleaned up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night. But her final acceptance speech, for Album of the Year, contained one particularly cryptic clause.
"This is probably my last awards show for a while," the singer said before encouraging parents to help their kids realize their dreams, and, of course, thanking her family.
So, wait: What does that mean? Is T-Swift going somewhere we don't know about?
Probably not. We're guessing she'll likely be spending some serious time in the studio. Let's face it: Topping the 1989 album and tour isn't going to be a cakewalk — even if you're Taylor Swift.
"This is probably my last awards show for a while," the singer said before encouraging parents to help their kids realize their dreams, and, of course, thanking her family.
So, wait: What does that mean? Is T-Swift going somewhere we don't know about?
Probably not. We're guessing she'll likely be spending some serious time in the studio. Let's face it: Topping the 1989 album and tour isn't going to be a cakewalk — even if you're Taylor Swift.
Advertisement