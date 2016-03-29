Janice Dickinson Reveals Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Plus More Stories

Spotlight: Powerful photos show Pakistan mourning after Sunday's suicide bombing.After a suicide bombing left at least 70 dead on Easter Sunday, Pakistani officials plan a crackdown on armed militant groups, Reuters reports. In the aftermath of the attack, activists have rallied to protest the suicide bombing, while the government continues to look for suspects. (Read More)
In-The-Know: The Secret Service has said that firearms will not be allowed at the RNC.A petition on Change.org asking that Republican National Convention attendees be allowed to open carry firearms received thousands of signatures. The petition claimed that the Quicken Loans Arena's ban on firearms "is a direct affront to the Second Amendment and puts all attendees at risk." The Secret Service, however, has shut it down, saying firearms will definitely not be allowed. (Read More)
Here At Home: North Carolina officials are being sued over an anti-LGBTQ law.The ACLU has filed a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina's recent anti-LGBT law, which prohibits individuals from using gendered public restrooms that don't match the individuals' assigned gender at birth. The legislation also blocks municipalities from passing nondiscrimination laws. "By singling out LGBT people for disfavored treatment and explicitly writing discrimination against transgender people into state law, (the new law) violates the most basic guarantees of equal treatment and the U.S. Constitution," the lawsuit claims. (Read More)
Talking Points: Former supermodel Janice Dickinson revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.The America's Next Top Model judge told the Daily Mail that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a doctor found a "pea-sized" lump in her right breast. Dickinson, who will have her procedures filmed for the show, The Doctors, told the Daily Mail, "I am not gonna let that define me, the fear. I'm going to get through this." (Read More)
Weird, But True: A line of period underwear features the faces of anti-abortion politicians.Cute Fruit Undies has launched a line of high-waisted period underwear that, not only have attachable heating packs, but also faces of anti-abortion politicians printed on the liners. Each pair is $29.99, with $3 per pair sold going to Planned Parenthood. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Instagram is testing out new search bars, which would make Insta-creeping so much easier.The photo-sharing app is testing out a new feature that will allow you to search through users' Following and Followers lists. While it's only being tested on a small subset of users, keep an eye out — this could change the game when it comes to Insta-creepin'. (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: Los Angeles might become the first city in the U.S. to open up a dog cafe.The Dog Cafe is reportedly opening in L.A. neighborhood Silver Lake mid-April, with an admission fee of $10 (that gets you one drink). All dogs, founder Sarah Wolfgang says, will be adoptable. (Read More)
Major News: The FBI has accessed the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, ending its case against Apple.Though the government was able to access the phone, it was an iPhone 5C that presumably hasn’t been updated since the shooter was killed in a firefight with police. That means an older phone model with an older operating system that may have been more vulnerable than iOS 9.3. The ruling was set to be a judicial landmark, and one that Apple fought strenuously against. (Read More)
