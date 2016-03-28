Janice Dickinson Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Janice Dickinson has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The former supermodel and America's Next Top Model judge told the Daily Mail that she was given the news on March 12.
Dickinson underwent a mammography and biopsy after her doctor found a "pea-sized" lump in her right breast during a medical examination. The tests confirmed that she has early-stage ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).
Originating in the milk ducts, DCIS is the most common form of non-invasive breast cancer. As the term "in situ" denotes, the cancer has not spread. Dickinson will undergo a lumpectomy followed by radiation therapy, and has ruled out a mastectomy.
She's also keeping a positive state of mind, and has agreed to let her procedures be filmed for medical show The Doctors. Her episodes begin airing April 6.
"It's still quite shocking," she told the Daily Mail of her diagnosis. "Today I got very scared. I just get very scared and it hit me. But I am not gonna let that define me, the fear. I'm going to get through this. I'll be just fine, kiddo.
"Don't feel sorry for me," she added. "This is not a pity party. I'm Janice Dickinson and I'm gonna stick around for a long, long time, you ain't getting rid of me yet."
Watch her video interview below.
Dickinson underwent a mammography and biopsy after her doctor found a "pea-sized" lump in her right breast during a medical examination. The tests confirmed that she has early-stage ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).
Originating in the milk ducts, DCIS is the most common form of non-invasive breast cancer. As the term "in situ" denotes, the cancer has not spread. Dickinson will undergo a lumpectomy followed by radiation therapy, and has ruled out a mastectomy.
She's also keeping a positive state of mind, and has agreed to let her procedures be filmed for medical show The Doctors. Her episodes begin airing April 6.
"It's still quite shocking," she told the Daily Mail of her diagnosis. "Today I got very scared. I just get very scared and it hit me. But I am not gonna let that define me, the fear. I'm going to get through this. I'll be just fine, kiddo.
"Don't feel sorry for me," she added. "This is not a pity party. I'm Janice Dickinson and I'm gonna stick around for a long, long time, you ain't getting rid of me yet."
Watch her video interview below.
Advertisement