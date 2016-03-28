The U.S. Is Getting Its First Dog Café

We think U.S. dog lovers have gone way too long without a special place to grab a cup of tea and spend some quality time with adorable pooches. But in L.A., the wait is almost over. Eater reports that the first ever U.S. dog café (aptly named The Dog Cafe) is set to open in Silver Lake on April 7.
Dog enthusiasts can gain access to this wonderful world for $10. In addition to all the slobber and love you can handle, admission comes with one drink. And all of the dogs you're spending your afternoon teatime with will be adoptable, with Dog Cafe founder Sarah Wolfgang hoping to find forever homes for at least 104 of them within the first year.
"My dedication to helping dogs truly started when I began to volunteer and foster for a private shelter in Korea at the age of 14 to cope with the loss of my first childhood dog, a brilliant and loving poodle named Shadow," she said on the café's Indiegogo page. "The shelter was eventually scheduled to close... In the following few months, with a team of amazing volunteers, we were successfully able to prevent all 120 dogs from being put down by tirelessly working to adopt out and relocate every single one."
Though this is the first café for dog people, other animal lovers have been enjoying their beverages with furry (or feathered) company for years. New York got its first permanent cat café in 2014. And if you're in Tokyo, you can enjoy time in an owl café. If you're in the area and want to visit The Dog Cafe, you might want to make a reservation for a 55-minute slot — and peep the pups available for adoption while you're at it.
