Amber Rose Just Joined #FreeTheNipple, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Here At Home: Nearly 20% of the nation's water systems test above the EPA's Lead and Copper Rule "action level."
After analyzing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, USA Today Network found that nearly 20% of the nation's water systems test above what's known as the Lead and Copper Rule "action level" of 15 parts per billion. Worse, the organization's analysis found that 350 schools and daycare centers nationwide failed lead tests roughly 470 times from 2012 through 2015. (Read More)
Feminism FTW: Both the state of New York and the city of Chicago have ended the tampon tax.
Amid nationwide outcry against taxing menstrual products as nonessential items, the City Council of Chicago announced the end of its tampon tax. The issue was put to a vote on Wednesday, and it was unanimously decided that the city tampon tax of 1.25% should be dropped. (Read More)
Advertisement
Deep Dive: Governor John Kasich of Ohio won his first state Tuesday night. Here's what you need to know.
After more than two-dozen contests into the fierce fight for the Republican presidential nomination, Governor John Kasich of Ohio won his first state Tuesday night. So, who is John Richard Kasich? Here are a few things to know about the governor. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Bumble Bee Foods has issued a voluntary recall of three of its canned tuna products.
Bad news for lovers of the "chicken of the sea." Bumble Bee Foods has issued a voluntary recall of three of its canned tuna products: 5-ounce cans of chunk light tuna, both in water and in oil, and four-packs of chunk light tuna in water. (Read More)
Icebreaker: Denmark is the happiest country on Earth, according to this report.
If you're planning to take a vacation soon, this news might convince you to go to Denmark. The annual World Happiness Report just found it to be the happiest country on Earth. The findings come ahead of the U.N.'s World Happiness Day on March 20, and just months after a separate U.S. News & World Report survey found that Denmark is the happiest country for women. (Read More)
Freebies: Chipotle is giving away even MORE free burritos.
In case you didn't snag a coupon for a free Chipotle burrito back in February, the chain is offering up even more gratis eats. According to the Associated Press, Chipotle plans to give away a whopping 21 million additional freebies to potential customers. (Read More)
Advertisement
Big Names: Amber Rose has joined the #FreeTheNipple movement.
Amber Rose has been vocal lately about a woman's right to be proud of and show off her body. Today, she's standing up for another body-positivity cause — #freethenipple. She used the campaign's hashtag to caption a photo of herself revealing one of her nipples. (Read More)
ICYMI: Miley Cyrus posted her intense morning yoga routine on Instagram.A reflective Miley Cyrus treated her Instagram followers to an impromptu yoga show yesterday, turning exercise into social media inspiration. And she even found a way to include her pets. (Read More)
Advertisement