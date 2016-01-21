The Place Where Women Are Happiest

Looking to achieve peak happiness this year? A move to Denmark might be in order — the Nordic kingdom is the world's best country for women.
That's according to a new U.S. News & World Report survey of more than 7,000 women across the globe.
The country's top shelf education and health care systems, and generous day care and parental leave policies were cited as major factors in female satisfaction there.
Other high-scoring nations included Sweden, Canada, the Netherlands, and Australia. Algeria and Pakistan ranked at the bottom of the list.
It shouldn't be too big of a surprise that Denmark topped the list. The nation, which came in 10th overall and third for quality of life in the U.S. News & World Report surveys, is a regular fixture on happiest country rankings.
The United States, meanwhile, came in 13th in the best countries for women ranking — and fourth on the best countries list. The United Kingdom did slightly better, ranking eighth among women and third overall.
Read the full survey results here.
