Update: Sadly, this promotion is no longer available. If you texted and filled out the personal-info prompts before 6 p.m. on February 8, you're in the clear. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for the next burrito deal.
This article was originally published on February 8, 2016.
Chipotle has been working really hard to win us back. We already know the chain is closing its doors today for a massive food-safety workshop. And it's also been offering us some serious incentives to get back into our regular burrito habits. The latest is a free burrito to make up for the one you might have purchased for lunch this afternoon.
According to Time, simply text the word “raincheck” to 888-222. You'll receive a message back that includes a free burrito coupon. (Don't worry if you don't get response right away, it make take a couple of days to go through.)
One of our editors tried it already and got the following responses:
So basically you just need to enter your name and zip code in exchange for a gratis meal. We don't know about you, but free burritos always seem to win us over.
