When it comes to our favorite foods, we're pretty good at professing our love. They're constantly featured in our Instagram feeds; we eat them all the time, and talk about them with our friends (and anyone in earshot at the office). But some people have taken their love for avocados, donuts, and more to the next — much more permanent — level. Ahead, find 12 super cute, not to mention realistic, food tattoos that are making us hungry.
When grilled cheese is actually your everything.
This teeny, delicate pineapple is too cute to eat!
Because you always share the other half of the avocado with your bestie.
As the Instagram caption aptly states, "When life gives you lemons..."
When your love of radishes knows no bounds.
Sometimes simply drinking coffee doesn't quite do the trick.
Since you do not ever want to be away from your doughnuts.
The only way to never be without a cheeseburger.
Who needs a menu when you've got a permanent sushi order?
Peanut! Get your peanut here!
Sweet as a strawberry.
What's a tiny pizza without some tiny pepperoni?
Or, you could always opt for a bigger, slightly cheesier slice.
