Photo: Courtesy of @sticknpoketattookit.
When it comes to our favorite foods, we're pretty good at professing our love. They're constantly featured in our Instagram feeds; we eat them all the time, and talk about them with our friends (and anyone in earshot at the office). But some people have taken their love for avocados, donuts, and more to the next — much more permanent — level. Ahead, find 12 super cute, not to mention realistic, food tattoos that are making us hungry.
1 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @sasstrain.
When grilled cheese is actually your everything.
2 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @kingsize34.
This teeny, delicate pineapple is too cute to eat!
3 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @missmeggybee.
Because you always share the other half of the avocado with your bestie.
4 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @wench_tattoos.
As the Instagram caption aptly states, "When life gives you lemons..."
5 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @sticknpoketattookit.
When your love of radishes knows no bounds.
6 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @leetatuagem.
Sometimes simply drinking coffee doesn't quite do the trick.
7 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @welfare_dentist.
Since you do not ever want to be away from your doughnuts.
8 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @hamburgirl.
The only way to never be without a cheeseburger.
9 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @oldirtybadkat
Who needs a menu when you've got a permanent sushi order?
10 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @adambee.
Peanut! Get your peanut here!
11 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @bootattoo89.
Sweet as a strawberry.
12 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of @pollysearle.
What's a tiny pizza without some tiny pepperoni?
13 of 13
Photo: Courtesy of Amanda Riner Tattoo.
Or, you could always opt for a bigger, slightly cheesier slice.
