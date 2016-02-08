There Are 3 New Starbucks Valentine's Day Drinks

Forget your S.O., Starbucks is officially bae this Valentine's Day. (That rhyme was unintentional, but we're rolling with it.) The coffee brand is spreading the love by giving us the gift of brand-new drinks. We'll gladly take caffeine over a box of conversation hearts, any day.
Meet the Molten Chocolate Latte, the Molten Chocolate Frappuccino, and the Molten Hot Chocolate. They feature chocolate chips melted into steamed milk (or blended with the Frapp) and bittersweet mocha sauce. The three beverages are extra chocolaty, a classic go-to for the holiday, but they're made with a bittersweet chocolate, so they work for V-Day haters, too.
We got a chance to try the new Frappuccino before it hit stores during our recent trip to Starbucks Headquarters in Seattle. And here's our takeaway — you can pretty much never go wrong when there's triple chocolate involved. There's chocolate sauce blended into the beverages, along with chocolate chips, plus espresso whipped cream, and a drizzle of chocolate-espresso sauce on top. It's basically an extra rich and chocolaty mocha, which we're not complaining about one bit.
The recipe developers behind the new trio of drinks explained that they were trying to evoke a celebration of love. And when they were first trying to come up with a Valentine's Day flavor they asked themselves, "What would coffee be in love with?" The obvious answer was chocolate. So the beverages are actually all about the special relationship between coffee and chocolate, which we can celebrate regardless of our relationship status.
The Molten Chocolate Latte is only available for one week. We're already thinking we're going to have to customize the Frapp by adding a couple pumps of raspberry syrup, but let us know what you come up with in the comment section below.
