Fans Are Angry With J.K. Rowling's New Series, Plus More Stories

Major News: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has announced he will not run for president.
In a statement published on Bloomberg View on Monday, the billionaire businessman said he did not see a way to win the presidency. The 74-year-old has been a member of both the Democratic and Republican parties, and was considering running as an Independent candidate in 2016. (Read More)
Here At Home: Uber responded to claims of rape & sexual assault in customer service reports.
Earlier this week, BuzzFeed News published several years' worth of leaked internal data from Uber's customer service tickets, revealing that the term "sexual assault" was linked to a shocking 6,160 tickets and "rape" to 5,827 tickets between December 2012 and August 2015. Within hours, the ride-sharing giant responded to the claims with a letter, and stated that the leaked numbers were "significantly overstated." (Read More)
Advertisement
Talking Points: Fans are angry with J.K. Rowling's portrayal of Native Americans in her new Harry Potter series.
J.K. Rowling is releasing a new set of Harry Potter stories that focus on magic in North America, but her portrayal of Native Americans is angering some who say she is perpetuating stereotypes and positioning fact as fiction. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Dating app Happn released a campaign to raise awareness for female survivors of physical & sexual abuse.
In response to the chilling statistic that one in three women worldwide have been abused, Happn and Equality Now are launching the One In Three campaign to remind Happn users in over 20 cities around the world just how disturbingly prevalent these crimes are. (Read More)
Recall Alert: Perdue is recalling Applegate chicken nuggets that have pieces of plastic in them.
Perdue is recalling the chicken nuggets because the product "may be contaminated with extraneous plastic materials," the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The problem was discovered when consumers complained to Perdue Foods LLC about "small, solid, clear plastic inside the Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets." (Read More)
Longread: Four designers shared the hardest (& best) parts of being women in fashion.
Fashion is a female-fueled business. Many glossies have mastheads filled with women; there are tons of female designers; public relations, a key cog in the fashion-industry machine, is two-thirds women. Yet gender inequality is still a legitimate issue in the field — very few European design houses are helmed by female talent. (Read More)
Advertisement
Geek Out: NASA & the San Francisco Exploratorium will both livestream tonight's total solar eclipse.
On the morning of March 9, the moment of totality will occur in Indonesia. No, we're not talking about something from The Twilight Zone (although it will probably look like twilight outside, despite the fact that it's daytime). We're referring to the total solar eclipse that's set to take place from March 9 to 8 (yes, you read that right: time zones trip up the dates a bit). (Read More)
Feminism FTW: Want to find your famous bday twin? We put together a birthday calendar of over 365 badass women.
March is Women's History Month. But, as we all know, one month is hardly enough to sum up all of the achievements women have made through the years. There's the pioneering scientific discoveries, the world-record-breaking athletic moments, not to mention groundbreaking contributions to all different industries. (Read More)
Advertisement