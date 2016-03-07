

Keene explains that until 1978, native peoples were not legally allowed to practice "our religious beliefs or possess sacred objects like eagle feathers." She asserts that this was a form of cultural genocide that worked to "stamp out these traditions, and with them, our existence as Indigenous peoples."



We’ve fought and worked incredibly hard to maintain these practices and pass them on," Keene continues. "So I get worried thinking about the message it sends to have 'indigenous magic' suddenly be associated with the Harry Potter brand and world."



Keene's main concern after watching this trailer? "How in the world could a young person watch this and not make a logical leap that Native peoples belong in the same fictional world as Harry Potter?"



She would like to see more representation of Native American history and beliefs in pop culture, but wants "Native peoples to be able to represent ourselves."



"I know it can be done, and it can be done right and done well," she writes. "But it has to be done carefully, with boundaries respected (ie not throwing around Skinwalkers casually in a trailer), and frankly, I want Native peoples to write it. We’ve been misrepresented by outsiders every which-way, and it’s time for us to reclaim our stories and images, and push them into the future, ourselves."



In the original 2015 letter to Rowling, Keene makes it clear that she is "unabashedly a huge Harry Potter fan," but expresses concern over Rowling's use of "indigenous magic" in a way that makes it seem fake, when in fact, it's very real.



After the release of the trailer Keene tweeted to fans to see whether any Native people have spoken with Rowling about these stories, writing, "I'm happy to be proven wrong."

