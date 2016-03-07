Story from Work & Money

Who Is Your Famous Birthday Twin?

Marshall Bright
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
March is Women's History Month. But, as we all know, one month is hardly enough to sum up all of the achievements women have made through the years. There's the pioneering scientific discoveries, the world-record-breaking athletic moments, not to mention the groundbreaking contributions to all different industries — the many accomplishments of womenkind is nothing to sneeze at.

While March 8 may be International Women's Day, there's reason to celebrate our achievements every day. So we put together a birthday calendar of over 365 badass women who've done it all, from running countries to writing words that changed the world.

We also discovered what traits these women — and you — have in common based on their birth months. Starting on January 1 (Betsy Ross) and running through December 31 (Diane von Furstenberg), we have an amazing woman (sometimes two!) for every day of the year.

Curious to see which awesome woman shares your birthday? Click through and prepare for major inspiration.

Want More R29 Living?
The Success Secret That Scares Every 20-Something
5 Women Share Their Deepest Financial Secret
The One Wedding Tradition It's Time To Break
Advertisement
1 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
January 1
Betsy Ross, folk hero

January 2
Sadie Alexander, civil rights activist, PhD, and lawyer

January 3
Dorothy Arzner, pioneering female director

January 4
Tina Knowles, businesswoman and fashion designer

January 5
Lucienne Day, pioneering textile designer

January 6
Joan of Arc, saint

January 7
Katie Couric, journalist and author
Zora Neale Hurston, writer and anthropologist

January 8
Jenny Lewis, singer-songwriter

January 9
 Simone de Beauvoir, writer

January 10
Archduchess Margaret of Austria, female ruler

January 11
Mary J. Blige, singer

January 12
Christiane Amanpour, journalist

January 13
Shonda Rhimes, producer and screenwriter

January 14
Nina Totenberg, journalist

January 15
Regina King, actress

January 16
Susan Sontag, writer and critic

January 17
Michelle Obama, First Lady, activist, and lawyer

January 18
Leslie Knope, TV character

January 19
Dolly Parton, singer and entrepreneur

January 20
Nikki Haley, politician

January 21
Geena Davis, actress and activist

January 22
Beatrice Webb, 19th century economist and sociologist

January 23
Gertrude B. Elion, chemist who developed drugs to treat diseases like malaria, leukemia, and AIDS

January 24
Edith Wharton, author

January 25
Sheila Johnson, founder of BET

January 26
Ellen DeGeneres, comedian and LGBT activist

January 27
Beatrice Tinsley, astronomer

January 28
Colette, novelist and Nobel Prize nominee

January 29
Oprah, talk show host, producer, and philanthropist

January 30
Barbara Tuchman, historian

January 31
Kerry Washington, actress
2 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
February 1
Hattie Ophelia Caraway, first woman elected to U.S. Senate

February 2
Ayn Rand, writer and philosopher
Elaine Stritch, actress and singer

February 3
Amal Clooney, lawyer

February 4
Rosa Parks, civil rights activist

February 5
Ruth Fertel, restaurateur and entrepreneur

February 6
Mary Leakey, paleoanthropologist

February 7
Laura Ingalls Wilder, author and pioneer

February 8 Kate Chopin, author

February 9
Alice Walker, writer, activist, and Pulitzer Prize winner

February 10
E.L. Konigsburg, author

February 11
Mary Quant, designer

February 12
Judy Blume, author
Anna Pavlova, dancer

February 13
Sarojini Naidu, poet and Indian politician

February 14
Anna Howard Shaw, activist, minister, and medical professional

February 15
Joy Mangano, inventor
Susan B. Anthony, suffragist and abolitionist

February 16
Roberta Williams, video game designer

February 17
Wu Zetian, 7th century Chinese empress

February 18
Toni Morrison, writer and Nobel Prize- and Pulitzer Prize winner
Yoko Ono, artist, singer, and peace activist

February 19
Amy Tan, author

February 20
Rihanna, singer

February 21
Lidia Bastianich, chef and TV host

February 22
Drew Barrymore, actress and producer
Edna St. Vincent Millay, writer and Pulitzer Prize winner

February 23
Emma Willard, educator

February 24
Jane Swift, youngest and only female governor of Massachusetts

February 25
Rashida Jones, actress and producer

February 26
Gen. Susan Helms, astronaut

February 27
Marian Anderson, singer

February 28
Mary Lyon, suffragist and founder of the first women’s college

February 29
Augusta Savage, artist and activist
Advertisement
3 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
March 1
Dalia Grybauskaitė, first female President of Lithuania

March 2
Debra Marshall, professional wrestler

March 3
Jackie Joyner-Kersee, track and field athlete

March 4
Miriam Makeba, singer and civil rights activist

March 5
Lois Wilson, founder of Al-Anon

March 6
Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet

March 7
Janet Collins, pioneering Black ballet dancer

March 8
Kat Von D, tattoo artist and entrepreneur

March 9
Helen Zille, South African politician, former journalist, and anti-apartheid activist

March 10
Lillian D. Wald, Social worker, nurse, and women’s rights activist

March 11
Becky Hammon, first full-time women's coach in the NBA

March 12
Tammy Duckworth, politician, first disabled female veteran to serve in Congress

March 13
Janet Flanner, writer and World War II correspondent

March 14
Diane Arbus, photographer

March 15
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice

March 16
Caroline Lucretia Herschel, 18th century astronomer

March 17
Mia Hamm, athlete

March 18
Queen Latifah, rapper, actress, and producer
Vanessa Williams, actress and singer

March 19
Moms Mabley, pioneering Black comedian

March 20
Vera Lynn, singer

March 21
Rosie O’Donnell, comedian

March 22
Reese Witherspoon, actress

March 23
Emmy Noether, mathematician

March 24
Tig Notaro, comedian

March 25
Gloria Steinem, women’s rights activist

March 26
Sandra Day O’Connor, Supreme Court justice

March 27
Julia Alvarez, author

March 28
Lady Gaga, singer

March 29
Amy Sedaris, author, comedian, and actress

March 30
Tracy Chapman, singer-songwriter

March 31
Liz Claiborne, fashion designer and business leader
4 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
April 1
Rachel Maddow, journalist and TV host

April 2
Camille Paglia, academic and social critic

April 3
Picabo Street, athlete

April 4
Maya Angelou, author

April 5
Ann Crispin, author

April 6
Rose Schneiderman, labor activist

April 7
Gabriela Mistral, poet and Nobel Prize winner

April 8
Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer

April 9
Natasha Lyonne, actress

April 10
Dolores Huerta, children’s rights and civil rights activist
Daisy Ridley, actress

April 11
Jane Bolin, first Black female judge in the U.S.

April 12
Claire Danes, actress

April 13
Eudora Welty, author and photographer
Catherine de’ Medici, monarch

April 14
Cynthia Cooper, athlete and coach

April 15
Bessie Smith, singer

April 16
Selena, singer

April 17
 Sirimavo R.D. Bandaranaike, first female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

April 18
America Ferrera, actress and producer

April 19
Maria Sharapova, athlete

April 20
Jessica Lange, actress

April 21
Queen Elizabeth II, monarch

April 22
Queen Isabella I of Castille, monarch

April 23
Shirley Temple, diplomat and actress

April 24
Sue Grafton, author

April 25
Ella Fitzgerald, singer

April 26
Ma Rainey, singer

April 27
Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist

April 28
Elena Kagan, Supreme Court justice

April 29
Kate Mulgrew, actress

April 30
Mary II of England, monarch
5 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
May 1
Calamity Jane, frontierswoman

May 2
Catherine the Great, monarch

May 3
Golda Meir, Prime Minister of Israel, diplomat

May 4
Jane Jacobs, journalist and community activist

May 5
Nellie Bly, investigative journalist

May 6
Gabourey Sidibe, actress

May 7
Mary Mahoney, first Black nurse in the U.S.

May 8
Melissa Gilbert, actress

May 9
Rosario Dawson, actress

May 10
Miuccia Prada, fashion designer and businesswoman

May 11
Martha Graham, choreographer

May 12
Florence Nightingale, nurse

May 13
Lena Dunham, actress and writer

May 14
Sofia Coppola, screenwriter, director, and producer

May 15
Madeleine Albright, first female United States Secretary of State

May 16
Maria Gaetana Agnesi, mathematician

May 17
Enya, singer

May 18
Tina Fey, comedian, actress, and producer

May 19
Grace Jones, model, actress, and singer
Nora Ephron, writer and director

May 20
Cher, singer and actress

May 21
Loretta Lynch, Attorney General of the United States

May 22
Mary Cassatt, painter

May 23
Margaret Fuller, women’s rights activist and writer

May 24
Queen Victoria, monarch

May 25
Octavia Spencer, actress

May 26
Sally Ride, scientist, educator, and astronaut

May 27
Rachel Carson, scientist and author

May 28
Gladys Knight, singer

May 29
Laverne Cox, actress and LGBTQ activist

May 30
Marissa Mayer, CEO, programmer, and engineer

May 31
Patricia Roberts Harris, First Black woman to achieve a cabinet position, be an ambassador, and head a law school
6 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
June 1
Amy Schumer, comedian, actress, and producer

June 2
Dorothy West, author

June 3
Josephine Baker, civil rights activist, dancer, and singer

June 4
Dr. Ruth, psychologist and radio host

June 5
Jill Biden, educator
Suze Orman, financial advisor and TV host

June 6
Marian Wright Edelman, lawyer, writer, and civil rights activist

June 7
Virginia Apgar, doctor who developed the universal measuring system for infant well-being

June 8
Gabrielle Giffords, congresswoman

June 9
Mae Whitman, actress

June 10
Hattie McDaniel, actress, first African-American to win an Oscar

June 11
Jeannette Rankin, first woman to serve in Congress

June 12
Anne Frank, diarist and Holocaust victim

June 13
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, fashion designers, actresses, and entrepreneurs

June 14
Harriet Beecher Stowe, writer
Steffi Graf, athlete

June 15
Bernice Gera, first female baseball umpire

June 16
Barbara McClintock, PhD, Nobel laureate

June 17
Venus Williams, athlete

June 18
Isabella Rossellini, actress and filmmaker

June 19
Aung San Suu Kyi, activist

June 20
April Ross, athlete

June 21
Lana Wachowski, director, screenwriter, and trans activist

June 22
Elizabeth Warren, senator

June 23
Wilma Rudolph, athlete

June 24
Mindy Kaling, writer, actress, and producer

June 25
Sonia Sotomayor, first Latina Supreme Court justice

June 26
Pearl S. Buck, author

June 27
Helen Keller, author and activist

June 28
Gilda Radner, comedian

June 29
Lucie Aubrac, French Resistance fighter

June 30
Gina Rodriguez, actress
7 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
July 1
Estée Lauder, businesswoman

July 2
Jerry Hall, model and actress

July 3
M.F.K. Fisher, food writer and essayist

July 4
Abigail Van Buren and Ann Landers, advice columnists

July 5
Jenji Kohan, writer and producer

July 6
Frida Kahlo, painter

July 7
Michelle Kwan, athlete

July 8
Artemisia Gentileschi, Baroque painter

July 9
Courtney Love, singer

July 10
Mary McLeod Bethune, educator and civil rights activist

July 11
Jhumpa Lahiri, author

July 12
Malala Yousafzai, women’s right’s activist, Nobel laureate

July 13
Danitra Vance, comedian, first Black female Saturday Night Live regular

July 14
Susana Martinez, first Latina governor

July 15
Arianna Huffington, editor and journalist

July 16
Ida B. Wells, journalist and anti-lynching activist

July 17
Angela Merkel, politician

July 18
M.I.A., singer

July 19
Teresa Edwards, athlete

July 20
Barbara Mikulski, longest-serving woman in Congress

July 21
Janet Reno, first woman to serve as Attorney General of the United States

July 22
Selena Gomez, singer

July 23
Alison Krauss, singer and producer

July 24
Amelia Earhart, aviator

July 25
Iman, model
Rosalind Franklin, chemist involved in the discovery of DNA

July 26
Helen Mirren, actress

July 27
Maya Rudolph, actress
Peggy Fleming, athlete

July 28
Beatrix Potter, writer

July 29
Marlen Esparza, first female boxer representing the United States in the Olympics

July 30
Anita Hill, lawyer and activist

July 31
J.K. Rowling, author
Advertisement
8 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
August 1
Maria Mitchell, scientist, first professional American female astronomer

August 2
Mary-Louise Parker, actress and author

August 3
Martha Stewart, media mogul

August 4
Greta Gerwig, actress and filmmaker

August 5
Lolo Jones, athlete

August 6
Lucille Ball, actress, producer, and film executive

August 7
Charlize Theron, actress and producer

August 8
Esther Hobart Morris, first female Justice of the Peace

August 9
P.L. Travers, author

August 10
Betsey Johnson, fashion designer and businesswoman

August 11
Viola Davis, actress and producer

August 12
Lynette Woodard, athlete, first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters

August 13
Janet Yellen, economist, first female chairman of the Federal Reserve

August 14
Halle Berry, actress

August 15
Julia Child, chef, author, and TV host

August 16
Carol Moseley Braun, politician and activist

August 17
Charlotte Forten, abolitionist

August 18
Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, first female President of the United Nations

August 19
Coco Chanel, fashion designer

August 20
Connie Chung, journalist

August 21
Kim Cattrall, actress

August 22
Dorothy Parker, poet

August 23
Natalie Coughlin, athlete

August 24
Ava DuVernay, screenwriter and director

August 25
Althea Gibson, athlete

August 26
Geraldine Ferraro, politician and diplomat

August 27
Katharine McCormick, suffragist and philanthropist who funded most of the research for the first birth control pill

August 28
Sheryl Sandberg, businesswoman and author

August 29
Temple Grandin, professor and autism advocate

August 30
Lisa Ling, journalist

August 31
Maria Montessori, physician and educator
9 of 12
September 1
Lily Tomlin, comedian and actress

September 2
Liliuokalani, Queen of Hawaii

September 3
Kiran Desai, writer

September 4
Beyoncé, entertainer and mogul

September 5
Claudette Colvin, civil rights activist

September 6
Jane Addams, social worker, activist, and performer

September 7
Queen Elizabeth I, monarch

September 8
Ruby Bridges, civil rights activist

September 9
Sonia Sanchez, poet and playwright

September 10
Misty Copeland, ballet dancer

September 11
Taraji P. Henson, actress and singer

September 12
Jennifer Hudson, actress and singer

September 13
Stella McCartney, fashion designer

September 14
Margaret Sanger, birth control activist

September 15
Agatha Christie, author

September 16
Amy Poehler, comedian, producer, and writer

September 17
Cheryl Strayed, author

September 18
Jada Pinkett Smith, actress

September 19
Elizabeth Stern, pathologist

September 20
Sophia Loren, actress

September 21
Ricki Lake, actress, activist, and director

September 22
Joan Jett, singer

September 23
Victoria Woodhull, activist, first woman to run for president of the United States

September 24
Linda McCartney, artist and entrepreneur

September 25
Barbara Walters, journalist
bell hooks, author and activist

September 26
Serena Williams, athlete

September 27
Gwyneth Paltrow, actress and entrepreneur

September 28
Alice Marble, athlete and spy

September 29
Gwen Ifill, journalist

September 30
Dominique Moceanu, athlete
10 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
October 1
Julie Andrews, actress

October 2
Annie Leibovitz, photographer

October 3
Gwen Stefani, singer and fashion designer

October 4
Anne Rice, author

October 5
Maya Lin, architect, designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

October 6
Fannie Lou Hamer, civil rights activist

October 7
Catharine MacKinnon, lawyer and women’s rights activist

October 8
Faith Ringgold, author, artist, and activist

October 9
Sharon Osbourne, talk show host

October 10
Nora Roberts, writer

October 11
Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady, activist, and diplomat

October 12
Alice Childress, playwright

October 13
Margaret Thatcher, politician

October 14
Hannah Arendt, philosopher and writer

October 15
Penny Marshall, actress, director, and producer

October 16
Lucy Stanton, abolitionist

October 17
Mae C. Jemison, astronaut and first Black woman in space

October 18
Martina Navratilova, athlete

October 19
Annie Smith Peck, mountaineer

October 20
Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard, scientist, Nobel laureate

October 21
Celia Cruz, singer

October 22
Doris Lessing, writer, Nobel laureate

October 23
Gertrude Ederle, first woman to swim across the English Channel

October 24
Sarah Josepha Hale, education advocate

October 25
Zadie Smith, writer

October 26
Hillary Clinton, politician

October 27
Sylvia Plath, writer

October 28
Caitlyn Jenner, athlete and trans activist

October 29
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, first female elected head of state in Africa

October 30
Grace Slick, singer-songwriter

October 31
Juliette Gordon Low, founder, Girl Scouts of America
11 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
November 1
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, model and actress

November 2
k.d. lang, singer

November 3
Anna Wintour, editor

November 4
Bethenny Frankle, entrepreneur

November 5
Ida Tarbell, journalist

November 6
Maria Shriver, philanthropist

November 7
Marie Curie, scientist

November 8
Dorothy Day, activist

November 9
Hedy Lamarr, actress and inventor

November 10
Miranda Lambert, singer

November 11
Abigail Adams, First Lady

November 12
Elizabeth Cady Stanton, suffragist

November 13
Whoopi Goldberg, comedian and talk show host

November 14
Condoleezza Rice, first Black female United States Secretary of State

November 15
Marianne Moore, poet

November 16
Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress

November 17
Susan Rice, ambassador to the United Nations

November 18
WIlma Mankiller, first female chief of the Cherokee Nation

November 19
Indira Gandhi, politician and first female Prime Minister of India

November 20
Dominique Dawes, athlete

November 21
Hetty Green, businesswoman

November 22
Billie Jean King, athlete

November 23
Robin Roberts, TV host, news anchor

November 24
Nia Vardalos, screenwriter, director, and actress

November 25
Mary Anne Schimmelpenninck, abolitionist

November 26
Kara Walker, artist

November 27
Kathryn Bigelow, filmmaker

November 28
Barbara Morgan, first educator in space

November 29
Louisa May Alcott, writer

November 30
Lucy Maud Montgomery, writer
12 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
December 1
Janelle Monae, singer

December 2
Lucy Liu, actress and artist

December 3
Julianne Moore, actress

December 4
Tyra Banks, model, actress, and entrepreneur

December 5
Margaret Cho, comedian

December 6
Mia Love, First black Republican woman elected to Congress

December 7
Willa Cather, writer

December 8
Nicki Minaj, rapper

December 9
Kirsten Gillibrand, Congresswoman and women’s right’s activist

December 10
Emily Dickinson, poet

December 11
Annie Jump Cannon, astronomer

December 12
Mayim Bialik, actress

December 13
Taylor Swift, singer

December 14
Margaret Smith Chase, politician

December 15
Julie Taymor, director and playwright

December 16
Jane Austen, author

December 17
Paula Radcliffe, athlete

December 18
Sia, singer

December 19
Edith Piaf, singer

December 20
Sandra Cisneros, author

December 21
Jane Fonda, actress

December 22
Diane Sawyer, journalist

December 23
Madam C.J. Walker, entrepreneur, first female self-made millionaire in America

December 24
Kate Spade, fashion designer and businesswoman

December 25
Clara Barton, nurse, founder of the American Red Cross

December 26
Susan Butcher, athlete, winner of the Iditarod sled race

December 27
Marlene Dietrich, actress

December 28
Lili Elbe, painter, first recipient of gender confirmation surgery

December 29
Elizabeth of Russia, monarch and founder of the first Russian university

December 30
Patti Smith, singer

December 31
Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer
Advertisement

More from Work & Money