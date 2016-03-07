Who Is Your Famous Birthday Twin?

March is Women's History Month. But, as we all know, one month is hardly enough to sum up all of the achievements women have made through the years. There's the pioneering scientific discoveries, the world-record-breaking athletic moments, not to mention the groundbreaking contributions to all different industries — the many accomplishments of womenkind is nothing to sneeze at.
While March 8 may be International Women's Day, there's reason to celebrate our achievements every day. So we put together a birthday calendar of over 365 badass women who've done it all, from running countries to writing words that changed the world.
We also discovered what traits these women — and you — have in common based on their birth months. Starting on January 1 (Betsy Ross) and running through December 31 (Diane von Furstenberg), we have an amazing woman (sometimes two!) for every day of the year.
Curious to see which awesome woman shares your birthday? Click through and prepare for major inspiration.
January 1
Betsy Ross, folk hero
January 2
Sadie Alexander, civil rights activist, PhD, and lawyer
January 3
Dorothy Arzner, pioneering female director
January 4
Tina Knowles, businesswoman and fashion designer
January 5
Lucienne Day, pioneering textile designer
January 6
Joan of Arc, saint
January 7
Katie Couric, journalist and author
Zora Neale Hurston, writer and anthropologist
January 8
Jenny Lewis, singer-songwriter
January 9
Simone de Beauvoir, writer
January 10
Archduchess Margaret of Austria, female ruler
January 11
Mary J. Blige, singer
January 12
Christiane Amanpour, journalist
January 13
Shonda Rhimes, producer and screenwriter
January 14
Nina Totenberg, journalist
January 15
Regina King, actress
January 16
Susan Sontag, writer and critic
January 17
Michelle Obama, First Lady, activist, and lawyer
January 18
Leslie Knope, TV character
January 19
Dolly Parton, singer and entrepreneur
January 20
Nikki Haley, politician
January 21
Geena Davis, actress and activist
January 22
Beatrice Webb, 19th century economist and sociologist
January 23
Gertrude B. Elion, chemist who developed drugs to treat diseases like malaria, leukemia, and AIDS
January 24
Edith Wharton, author
January 25
Sheila Johnson, founder of BET
January 26
Ellen DeGeneres, comedian and LGBT activist
January 27
Beatrice Tinsley, astronomer
January 28
Colette, novelist and Nobel Prize nominee
January 29
Oprah, talk show host, producer, and philanthropist
January 30
Barbara Tuchman, historian
January 31
Kerry Washington, actress
February 1
Hattie Ophelia Caraway, first woman elected to U.S. Senate
February 2
Ayn Rand, writer and philosopher
Elaine Stritch, actress and singer
February 3
Amal Clooney, lawyer
February 4
Rosa Parks, civil rights activist
February 5
Ruth Fertel, restaurateur and entrepreneur
February 6
Mary Leakey, paleoanthropologist
February 7
Laura Ingalls Wilder, author and pioneer
February 8 Kate Chopin, author
February 9
Alice Walker, writer, activist, and Pulitzer Prize winner
February 10
E.L. Konigsburg, author
February 11
Mary Quant, designer
February 12
Judy Blume, author
Anna Pavlova, dancer
February 13
Sarojini Naidu, poet and Indian politician
February 14
Anna Howard Shaw, activist, minister, and medical professional
February 15
Joy Mangano, inventor
Susan B. Anthony, suffragist and abolitionist
February 16
Roberta Williams, video game designer
February 17
Wu Zetian, 7th century Chinese empress
February 18
Toni Morrison, writer and Nobel Prize- and Pulitzer Prize winner
Yoko Ono, artist, singer, and peace activist
February 19
Amy Tan, author
February 20
Rihanna, singer
February 21
Lidia Bastianich, chef and TV host
February 22
Drew Barrymore, actress and producer
Edna St. Vincent Millay, writer and Pulitzer Prize winner
February 23
Emma Willard, educator
February 24
Jane Swift, youngest and only female governor of Massachusetts
February 25
Rashida Jones, actress and producer
February 26
Gen. Susan Helms, astronaut
February 27
Marian Anderson, singer
February 28
Mary Lyon, suffragist and founder of the first women’s college
February 29
Augusta Savage, artist and activist
March 1
Dalia Grybauskaitė, first female President of Lithuania
March 2
Debra Marshall, professional wrestler
March 3
Jackie Joyner-Kersee, track and field athlete
March 4
Miriam Makeba, singer and civil rights activist
March 5
Lois Wilson, founder of Al-Anon
March 6
Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet
March 7
Janet Collins, pioneering Black ballet dancer
March 8
Kat Von D, tattoo artist and entrepreneur
March 9
Helen Zille, South African politician, former journalist, and anti-apartheid activist
March 10
Lillian D. Wald, Social worker, nurse, and women’s rights activist
March 11
Becky Hammon, first full-time women's coach in the NBA
March 12
Tammy Duckworth, politician, first disabled female veteran to serve in Congress
March 13
Janet Flanner, writer and World War II correspondent
March 14
Diane Arbus, photographer
March 15
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice
March 16
Caroline Lucretia Herschel, 18th century astronomer
March 17
Mia Hamm, athlete
March 18
Queen Latifah, rapper, actress, and producer
Vanessa Williams, actress and singer
March 19
Moms Mabley, pioneering Black comedian
March 20
Vera Lynn, singer
March 21
Rosie O’Donnell, comedian
March 22
Reese Witherspoon, actress
March 23
Emmy Noether, mathematician
March 24
Tig Notaro, comedian
March 25
Gloria Steinem, women’s rights activist
March 26
Sandra Day O’Connor, Supreme Court justice
March 27
Julia Alvarez, author
March 28
Lady Gaga, singer
March 29
Amy Sedaris, author, comedian, and actress
March 30
Tracy Chapman, singer-songwriter
March 31
Liz Claiborne, fashion designer and business leader
April 1
Rachel Maddow, journalist and TV host
April 2
Camille Paglia, academic and social critic
April 3
Picabo Street, athlete
April 4
Maya Angelou, author
April 5
Ann Crispin, author
April 6
Rose Schneiderman, labor activist
April 7
Gabriela Mistral, poet and Nobel Prize winner
April 8
Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer
April 9
Natasha Lyonne, actress
April 10
Dolores Huerta, children’s rights and civil rights activist
Daisy Ridley, actress
April 11
Jane Bolin, first Black female judge in the U.S.
April 12
Claire Danes, actress
April 13
Eudora Welty, author and photographer
Catherine de’ Medici, monarch
April 14
Cynthia Cooper, athlete and coach
April 15
Bessie Smith, singer
April 16
Selena, singer
April 17
Sirimavo R.D. Bandaranaike, first female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
April 18
America Ferrera, actress and producer
April 19
Maria Sharapova, athlete
April 20
Jessica Lange, actress
April 21
Queen Elizabeth II, monarch
April 22
Queen Isabella I of Castille, monarch
April 23
Shirley Temple, diplomat and actress
April 24
Sue Grafton, author
April 25
Ella Fitzgerald, singer
April 26
Ma Rainey, singer
April 27
Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist
April 28
Elena Kagan, Supreme Court justice
April 29
Kate Mulgrew, actress
April 30
Mary II of England, monarch
May 1
Calamity Jane, frontierswoman
May 2
Catherine the Great, monarch
May 3
Golda Meir, Prime Minister of Israel, diplomat
May 4
Jane Jacobs, journalist and community activist
May 5
Nellie Bly, investigative journalist
May 6
Gabourey Sidibe, actress
May 7
Mary Mahoney, first Black nurse in the U.S.
May 8
Melissa Gilbert, actress
May 9
Rosario Dawson, actress
May 10
Miuccia Prada, fashion designer and businesswoman
May 11
Martha Graham, choreographer
May 12
Florence Nightingale, nurse
May 13
Lena Dunham, actress and writer
May 14
Sofia Coppola, screenwriter, director, and producer
May 15
Madeleine Albright, first female United States Secretary of State
May 16
Maria Gaetana Agnesi, mathematician
May 17
Enya, singer
May 18
Tina Fey, comedian, actress, and producer
May 19
Grace Jones, model, actress, and singer
Nora Ephron, writer and director
May 20
Cher, singer and actress
May 21
Loretta Lynch, Attorney General of the United States
May 22
Mary Cassatt, painter
May 23
Margaret Fuller, women’s rights activist and writer
May 24
Queen Victoria, monarch
May 25
Octavia Spencer, actress
May 26
Sally Ride, scientist, educator, and astronaut
May 27
Rachel Carson, scientist and author
May 28
Gladys Knight, singer
May 29
Laverne Cox, actress and LGBTQ activist
May 30
Marissa Mayer, CEO, programmer, and engineer
May 31
Patricia Roberts Harris, First Black woman to achieve a cabinet position, be an ambassador, and head a law school
June 1
Amy Schumer, comedian, actress, and producer
June 2
Dorothy West, author
June 3
Josephine Baker, civil rights activist, dancer, and singer
June 4
Dr. Ruth, psychologist and radio host
June 5
Jill Biden, educator
Suze Orman, financial advisor and TV host
June 6
Marian Wright Edelman, lawyer, writer, and civil rights activist
June 7
Virginia Apgar, doctor who developed the universal measuring system for infant well-being
June 8
Gabrielle Giffords, congresswoman
June 9
Mae Whitman, actress
June 10
Hattie McDaniel, actress, first African-American to win an Oscar
June 11
Jeannette Rankin, first woman to serve in Congress
June 12
Anne Frank, diarist and Holocaust victim
June 13
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, fashion designers, actresses, and entrepreneurs
June 14
Harriet Beecher Stowe, writer
Steffi Graf, athlete
June 15
Bernice Gera, first female baseball umpire
June 16
Barbara McClintock, PhD, Nobel laureate
June 17
Venus Williams, athlete
June 18
Isabella Rossellini, actress and filmmaker
June 19
Aung San Suu Kyi, activist
June 20
April Ross, athlete
June 21
Lana Wachowski, director, screenwriter, and trans activist
June 22
Elizabeth Warren, senator
June 23
Wilma Rudolph, athlete
June 24
Mindy Kaling, writer, actress, and producer
June 25
Sonia Sotomayor, first Latina Supreme Court justice
June 26
Pearl S. Buck, author
June 27
Helen Keller, author and activist
June 28
Gilda Radner, comedian
June 29
Lucie Aubrac, French Resistance fighter
June 30
Gina Rodriguez, actress
July 1
Estée Lauder, businesswoman
July 2
Jerry Hall, model and actress
July 3
M.F.K. Fisher, food writer and essayist
July 4
Abigail Van Buren and Ann Landers, advice columnists
July 5
Jenji Kohan, writer and producer
July 6
Frida Kahlo, painter
July 7
Michelle Kwan, athlete
July 8
Artemisia Gentileschi, Baroque painter
July 9
Courtney Love, singer
July 10
Mary McLeod Bethune, educator and civil rights activist
July 11
Jhumpa Lahiri, author
July 12
Malala Yousafzai, women’s right’s activist, Nobel laureate
July 13
Danitra Vance, comedian, first Black female Saturday Night Live regular
July 14
Susana Martinez, first Latina governor
July 15
Arianna Huffington, editor and journalist
July 16
Ida B. Wells, journalist and anti-lynching activist
July 17
Angela Merkel, politician
July 18
M.I.A., singer
July 19
Teresa Edwards, athlete
July 20
Barbara Mikulski, longest-serving woman in Congress
July 21
Janet Reno, first woman to serve as Attorney General of the United States
July 22
Selena Gomez, singer
July 23
Alison Krauss, singer and producer
July 24
Amelia Earhart, aviator
July 25
Iman, model
Rosalind Franklin, chemist involved in the discovery of DNA
July 26
Helen Mirren, actress
July 27
Maya Rudolph, actress
Peggy Fleming, athlete
July 28
Beatrix Potter, writer
July 29
Marlen Esparza, first female boxer representing the United States in the Olympics
July 30
Anita Hill, lawyer and activist
July 31
J.K. Rowling, author
August 1
Maria Mitchell, scientist, first professional American female astronomer
August 2
Mary-Louise Parker, actress and author
August 3
Martha Stewart, media mogul
August 4
Greta Gerwig, actress and filmmaker
August 5
Lolo Jones, athlete
August 6
Lucille Ball, actress, producer, and film executive
August 7
Charlize Theron, actress and producer
August 8
Esther Hobart Morris, first female Justice of the Peace
August 9
P.L. Travers, author
August 10
Betsey Johnson, fashion designer and businesswoman
August 11
Viola Davis, actress and producer
August 12
Lynette Woodard, athlete, first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters
August 13
Janet Yellen, economist, first female chairman of the Federal Reserve
August 14
Halle Berry, actress
August 15
Julia Child, chef, author, and TV host
August 16
Carol Moseley Braun, politician and activist
August 17
Charlotte Forten, abolitionist
August 18
Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, first female President of the United Nations
August 19
Coco Chanel, fashion designer
August 20
Connie Chung, journalist
August 21
Kim Cattrall, actress
August 22
Dorothy Parker, poet
August 23
Natalie Coughlin, athlete
August 24
Ava DuVernay, screenwriter and director
August 25
Althea Gibson, athlete
August 26
Geraldine Ferraro, politician and diplomat
August 27
Katharine McCormick, suffragist and philanthropist who funded most of the research for the first birth control pill
August 28
Sheryl Sandberg, businesswoman and author
August 29
Temple Grandin, professor and autism advocate
August 30
Lisa Ling, journalist
August 31
Maria Montessori, physician and educator
September 1
Lily Tomlin, comedian and actress
September 2
Liliuokalani, Queen of Hawaii
September 3
Kiran Desai, writer
September 4
Beyoncé, entertainer and mogul
September 5
Claudette Colvin, civil rights activist
September 6
Jane Addams, social worker, activist, and performer
September 7
Queen Elizabeth I, monarch
September 8
Ruby Bridges, civil rights activist
September 9
Sonia Sanchez, poet and playwright
September 10
Misty Copeland, ballet dancer
September 11
Taraji P. Henson, actress and singer
September 12
Jennifer Hudson, actress and singer
September 13
Stella McCartney, fashion designer
September 14
Margaret Sanger, birth control activist
September 15
Agatha Christie, author
September 16
Amy Poehler, comedian, producer, and writer
September 17
Cheryl Strayed, author
September 18
Jada Pinkett Smith, actress
September 19
Elizabeth Stern, pathologist
September 20
Sophia Loren, actress
September 21
Ricki Lake, actress, activist, and director
September 22
Joan Jett, singer
September 23
Victoria Woodhull, activist, first woman to run for president of the United States
September 24
Linda McCartney, artist and entrepreneur
September 25
Barbara Walters, journalist
bell hooks, author and activist
September 26
Serena Williams, athlete
September 27
Gwyneth Paltrow, actress and entrepreneur
September 28
Alice Marble, athlete and spy
September 29
Gwen Ifill, journalist
September 30
Dominique Moceanu, athlete
October 1
Julie Andrews, actress
October 2
Annie Leibovitz, photographer
October 3
Gwen Stefani, singer and fashion designer
October 4
Anne Rice, author
October 5
Maya Lin, architect, designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
October 6
Fannie Lou Hamer, civil rights activist
October 7
Catharine MacKinnon, lawyer and women’s rights activist
October 8
Faith Ringgold, author, artist, and activist
October 9
Sharon Osbourne, talk show host
October 10
Nora Roberts, writer
October 11
Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady, activist, and diplomat
October 12
Alice Childress, playwright
October 13
Margaret Thatcher, politician
October 14
Hannah Arendt, philosopher and writer
October 15
Penny Marshall, actress, director, and producer
October 16
Lucy Stanton, abolitionist
October 17
Mae C. Jemison, astronaut and first Black woman in space
October 18
Martina Navratilova, athlete
October 19
Annie Smith Peck, mountaineer
October 20
Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard, scientist, Nobel laureate
October 21
Celia Cruz, singer
October 22
Doris Lessing, writer, Nobel laureate
October 23
Gertrude Ederle, first woman to swim across the English Channel
October 24
Sarah Josepha Hale, education advocate
October 25
Zadie Smith, writer
October 26
Hillary Clinton, politician
October 27
Sylvia Plath, writer
October 28
Caitlyn Jenner, athlete and trans activist
October 29
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, first female elected head of state in Africa
October 30
Grace Slick, singer-songwriter
October 31
Juliette Gordon Low, founder, Girl Scouts of America
November 1
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, model and actress
November 2
k.d. lang, singer
November 3
Anna Wintour, editor
November 4
Bethenny Frankle, entrepreneur
November 5
Ida Tarbell, journalist
November 6
Maria Shriver, philanthropist
November 7
Marie Curie, scientist
November 8
Dorothy Day, activist
November 9
Hedy Lamarr, actress and inventor
November 10
Miranda Lambert, singer
November 11
Abigail Adams, First Lady
November 12
Elizabeth Cady Stanton, suffragist
November 13
Whoopi Goldberg, comedian and talk show host
November 14
Condoleezza Rice, first Black female United States Secretary of State
November 15
Marianne Moore, poet
November 16
Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress
November 17
Susan Rice, ambassador to the United Nations
November 18
WIlma Mankiller, first female chief of the Cherokee Nation
November 19
Indira Gandhi, politician and first female Prime Minister of India
November 20
Dominique Dawes, athlete
November 21
Hetty Green, businesswoman
November 22
Billie Jean King, athlete
November 23
Robin Roberts, TV host, news anchor
November 24
Nia Vardalos, screenwriter, director, and actress
November 25
Mary Anne Schimmelpenninck, abolitionist
November 26
Kara Walker, artist
November 27
Kathryn Bigelow, filmmaker
November 28
Barbara Morgan, first educator in space
November 29
Louisa May Alcott, writer
November 30
Lucy Maud Montgomery, writer
December 1
Janelle Monae, singer
December 2
Lucy Liu, actress and artist
December 3
Julianne Moore, actress
December 4
Tyra Banks, model, actress, and entrepreneur
December 5
Margaret Cho, comedian
December 6
Mia Love, First black Republican woman elected to Congress
December 7
Willa Cather, writer
December 8
Nicki Minaj, rapper
December 9
Kirsten Gillibrand, Congresswoman and women’s right’s activist
December 10
Emily Dickinson, poet
December 11
Annie Jump Cannon, astronomer
December 12
Mayim Bialik, actress
December 13
Taylor Swift, singer
December 14
Margaret Smith Chase, politician
December 15
Julie Taymor, director and playwright
December 16
Jane Austen, author
December 17
Paula Radcliffe, athlete
December 18
Sia, singer
December 19
Edith Piaf, singer
December 20
Sandra Cisneros, author
December 21
Jane Fonda, actress
December 22
Diane Sawyer, journalist
December 23
Madam C.J. Walker, entrepreneur, first female self-made millionaire in America
December 24
Kate Spade, fashion designer and businesswoman
December 25
Clara Barton, nurse, founder of the American Red Cross
December 26
Susan Butcher, athlete, winner of the Iditarod sled race
December 27
Marlene Dietrich, actress
December 28
Lili Elbe, painter, first recipient of gender confirmation surgery
December 29
Elizabeth of Russia, monarch and founder of the first Russian university
December 30
Patti Smith, singer
December 31
Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer
