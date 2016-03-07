Who Is Your Famous Birthday Twin?

March is Women's History Month. But, as we all know, one month is hardly enough to sum up all of the achievements women have made through the years. There's the pioneering scientific discoveries, the world-record-breaking athletic moments, not to mention the groundbreaking contributions to all different industries — the many accomplishments of womenkind is nothing to sneeze at.
While March 8 may be International Women's Day, there's reason to celebrate our achievements every day. So we put together a birthday calendar of over 365 badass women who've done it all, from running countries to writing words that changed the world.
We also discovered what traits these women — and you — have in common based on their birth months. Starting on January 1 (Betsy Ross) and running through December 31 (Diane von Furstenberg), we have an amazing woman (sometimes two!) for every day of the year.
Curious to see which awesome woman shares your birthday? Click through and prepare for major inspiration.
