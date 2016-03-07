If you recently bought chicken nuggets, it's time to check your fridge. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a food recall for approximately 4,530 pounds of Applegate chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with plastic materials, reports Food Safety News.
Perdue is recalling the chicken nuggets because the product "may be contaminated with extraneous plastic materials," the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The problem was discovered when consumers complained to Perdue Foods LLC about small, "small, solid, clear plastic inside the Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets."
The company is recalling 8-oz boxed packages of Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets containing approximately 18 pieces, that were produced on September 28, 2015, and have a best before date of September 27, 2016. The packages have the number "P-2617" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The chicken nuggets were shipped to several distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consumption, but the statement urges consumers not to eat the chicken nuggets. If you happen to have a package of the nuggets in question throw them away, return them to the place of purchase, or contact Applegate Consumer Relations with questions.
Perdue is recalling the chicken nuggets because the product "may be contaminated with extraneous plastic materials," the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The problem was discovered when consumers complained to Perdue Foods LLC about small, "small, solid, clear plastic inside the Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets."
The company is recalling 8-oz boxed packages of Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets containing approximately 18 pieces, that were produced on September 28, 2015, and have a best before date of September 27, 2016. The packages have the number "P-2617" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The chicken nuggets were shipped to several distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consumption, but the statement urges consumers not to eat the chicken nuggets. If you happen to have a package of the nuggets in question throw them away, return them to the place of purchase, or contact Applegate Consumer Relations with questions.
Advertisement