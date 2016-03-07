How to Watch Tomorrow's Total Solar Eclipse From Anywhere

On the morning of March 9, the moment of totality will occur in Indonesia. No, we're not talking about something from The Twilight Zone (although it will probably look like twilight outside, despite the fact that it's daytime). We're referring to the total solar eclipse that's set to take place from March 9 to 8 (yes, you read that right: time zones trip up the dates a bit).
A total solar eclipse occurs every year or two, when the sun, earth, and moon align completely, offering a rare glimpse at a sliver of the corona, the sun's outer atmosphere, as the moon blocks the sun's face.
If you live in the U.S. and plan to camp out in the streets with your telescope to catch the spectacle, you're out of luck. Only those in parts of Indonesia can catch the total eclipse. Those in other areas of Asia and the Pacific might be able to catch a partial eclipse, though.
But while you won't get to wear those trendy protective glasses or break out your 'scope (bummer, we know), you can still tune in to the show from the comfort of your home. The San Francisco Exploratorium and NASA will both livestream the event, with the period of total eclipse occurring from 8:38 to 8:42 p.m. EST.
And don't worry — you will get a shot at your own live viewing come August 2017, when the next total solar eclipse is set to pass through the U.S. Just don't forget to buy your specially filtered shades first.
