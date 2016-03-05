14 Of The Best Bomber Jackets For Spring

Call it the Yeezy effect, or call it the Vetements effect. Whatever you want to call it, all you need to know is that the bomber is the latest buzz-worthy garment guaranteed to take you from winter to spring in style. Thanks to brands like Saint Laurent, Dries van Noten, and Gucci, satin variations are becoming the trend of choice, especially those that are embroidered or meshed. But if that's all too floral for you, the thinly padded MA1 bomber-style jacket, which was also seen across the spring/summer 2016 runways, is an equally easy and effortless nod to utilitarian minimalism.



Spotted heavily on the backs of street style stars across fashion capitals this season, the jacket du jour is showing no signs of slowing down. And in case you haven't joined the movement yet, we've rounded up 14 bombers, from fast-fashion to luxury, that might just take the place of your trusted leather jacket when the weather lightens up.