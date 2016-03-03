Call it the Yeezy effect, call it the Vetements effect. Whatever you want to call it, all you need to know is that the bomber is the must-have garment to take you stylishly from winter into spring. Thanks to Saint Laurent, the Louis Vuitton men's show, Dries Van Noten and Gucci, it's all about the satin bomber for this season, especially those that are embroidered or meshed. But if that's all too floral and feminine for you, the thinly padded MA1 bomber-style jacket which was also seen across the SS16 catwalk is an easy, effortless nod to utilitarian minimalism.



Spotted on the backs of all our favourite street style stars throughout the shows at fashion month AW16, the popularity of the jacket du jour is showing no signs of abating. Here we've rounded up the best bombers from hightstreet to luxury for your viewing/purchasing pleasure this spring.