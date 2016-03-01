Here At Home: Voters in 12 states and one U.S. territory will head to the polls today for Super Tuesday.
It's a day like no other in the election season. Super Tuesday is when the largest number of primaries and caucuses take place on a single day, with races in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and American Samoa. (Read More)
World News: The CDC cautioned pregnant women against going to the Rio Olympics due to the Zika virus.
As you might expect, the advisory is in reference to the ongoing Zika outbreak in the area, which will leave the estimated 500,000 people expected to attend the games vulnerable to the virus, The New York Times reports. The virus has been linked to both miscarriages and birth defects, including microcephaly. (Read More)
Advertisement
In-The-Know: Southwest Airlines just launched another incredible flash sale, with one-way fares as low as $69.
The new spring deals extend to all Southwest destinations within the United States. That's nearly 100 cities, and the deals are insane (though all prices are for one-way tickets). You can travel from Phoenix to Denver for $87; Boston to Chicago for $89; or pull a Master of None, and fly from New York to Nashville for $121. (Read More)
This Is NOT A Drill: Starting today, you can buy Magnolia Bakery's brand-new chocolate banana pudding.
After years of serving up the classic banana pudding, Magnolia Bakery is changing things up with a brand-new chocolate version. It features chocolate pudding and chocolate wafers instead of the typical vanilla, plus plenty of sliced fresh bananas. (Read More)
Not An Onion Story: Kylie Minogue is trying to stop Kylie Jenner from trademarking the name "Kylie."
In February, Kylie Jenner tried to trademark the name "Kylie" in the United States. But when Minogue caught wind of the news in the land down under, she sprang into action. Australian firm KDB filed an opposition to Jenner's application on Minogue's behalf. (Read More)
Talking Points: Black women spend $7.5 billion annually on beauty products, but they're grossly underserved by the cosmetics industry.
African-Americans currently hold a buying power of $1 trillion, a number that's estimated to reach $1.3 trillion by 2017. Black women, in particular, spend an estimated $7.5 billion annually on beauty products, shelling out 80% more on cosmetics and twice as much on skin care as their non-Black counterparts. Yet, they've been grossly underserved by the cosmetics industry throughout history. (Read More)
Advertisement
Must See: We've got your complete streaming guide to all the Oscar-nominated films.
Now's the time to catch up on last night's winners (and losers). For example, I bet you didn't catch the Best Picture winner, Spotlight. What about The Revenant, the epic that snagged an overdue Oscar for Leo and a second Best Director statue for Alejandro G. Iñárritu? And you should definitely carve out a night to appreciate Brie Larson's powerful performance in Room. (Read More)
A-List: Lena Dunham called out a magazine for using a photoshopped picture of her.Dunham took to Instagram on Monday to call out Tentaciones, a Spanish magazine that put her on its most recent cover. “I am genuinely honored to be on your cover...But this is not what my body has ever looked like or will ever look like," Dunham wrote. "Mad photoshop has been done to this iteration. So if you're into what I do, why not be honest with your readers?" (Read More)
Advertisement