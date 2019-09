Everything You Need To Know About Super Tuesday

What's Super Tuesday?

If you've been following the presidential debates and caucuses , you've watched as the field of candidates steadily continues to narrow . The pace is about to pick up: On March 1, voters in 12 states and one U.S. territory will head to the polls for the Super Tuesday contests. It's a chance for the presidential hopefuls to find out how they're doing — and a chance for a large portion of the American public to finally weigh in on the race. We're breaking down what you need to know as Super Tuesday approaches.It's a day like no other in the election season. Super Tuesday is when the largest number of primaries and caucuses take place on a single day, with races in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and American Samoa. Voting rules vary from state to state; some will hold primary elections, while others host caucuses. And the rules for the GOP and the Democrats sometimes differ even in the same state. (For a full list of when each state's voting events will take place, including on Super Tuesday and beyond, check out The New York Times' interactive graphic .)