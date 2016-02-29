The World's Best Banana Pudding Just Got EVEN Better

Magnolia's chief baking officer (side note: that is the world's best job title), Bobbie Lloyd, told us about the inspiration behind the new treat over email:



"We first worked on a chocolate pudding parfait which launched last year and then decided that we wanted to extend the flavor profile to banana pudding. Yum! Banana pudding has been a classic at Magnolia for years, so developing a chocolate version for our menu seemed like a great idea! Who doesn’t love chocolate? It has taken months to develop, but we are very proud [of] what we have come up with!"



We got a chance to try the new pudding before it hits store locations on March 1 and we were pretty excited about it. It's not quite as banana-y as the classic, which might influence whether you choose chocolate or original, however a giant container of the stuff disappeared from our office in what can only be described as record time.