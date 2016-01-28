One time, I made a guy cry with pudding. I am not exaggerating or speaking metaphorically. We were at a birthday party for a mutual friend, and I'd made a bowl of this banana pudding for dessert, per the birthday girl's request. He took one bite, put a hand to his chest, and looked up with tears in his eyes. "I'm crying," he said, visibly shocked by his own reaction. "I just...the pudding. I'm actually crying." I nodded, semi-stunned myself.



In retrospect, I probably shouldn't have been all that surprised. I've never shed a tear myself over a dessert — but if it ever happens, it will most certainly be over this pudding. Since that night, I've been asked to make it for dozens of occasions, including a friend's wedding, and birthday parties galore. A few months ago, my friend's mother-in-law asked me to share the recipe since pregnant daughter-in-law was craving it like mad. That's when I had to break the news that the recipe isn't mine. Indeed, it hails from a very different kitchen from my own: Magnolia Fucking Bakery.



Magnolia F. Bakery, as you know, has long been associated with Sex and the City and cupcakes, and is the reason we now have reality shows devoted to that entirely unremarkable dessert. No one I know actually likes Magnolia's painfully sweet, battery cupcakes. Then one day, my boss at the time asked me to go get in line at the mecca of cupcakes to pick up an order.



"Forget the cupcakes," my boss instructed. "We want the banana pudding."



"Oh. Okay. How much should I get?"



She paused, then sort of shook her head as if there was no limit, no amount of this great pudding that would ever be too much.



"As much as you can carry."



Cut to: a bajillion hours of waiting or so later. When I finally made it inside the tiny storefront on Bleecker Street, jammed with tourists, the air thick with buttercream, I spied the mellow yellow bowl of banana pudding in the display case and shouted for an order of several large containers. My boss had spoken of this stuff as if it was the grace of god, and I just had to see for myself. I ordered an extra individual cup of pudding and took a bite.

