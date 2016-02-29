Not so long ago, there was only one Kylie in the fame game. But now, Kylie Minogue and Kylie Jenner are battling it out for the rights to their first name.
In February, Jenner tried to trademark the name "Kylie" in the United States. But when Minogue caught wind of the news in the land down under, she sprang into action. Australian firm KDB filed an opposition to Jenner's application on Minogue's behalf.
The firm claims that Kylie Jenner owning the trademark for the name could confuse Minogue's fans and potentially hurt the singer's brand. It also referred to Jenner as a "secondary reality television personality" in the case, and made mention of criticism levied at Jenner from disability advocates and African-Americans.
In the event that Minogue doesn't get her way, she's got three other Kylie-related trademarks to fall back on. According to The Guardian, she already owns: Kylie Minogue, Kylie Minogue Darling, and Lucky — the Kylie Minogue musical. (The second term refers to the singer's perfume line.)
We'll see who ends up with the rights. But if we were Kylie Minogue, we might be a little afraid. Jenner's got Kris in her corner, and she does have home court advantage.
In February, Jenner tried to trademark the name "Kylie" in the United States. But when Minogue caught wind of the news in the land down under, she sprang into action. Australian firm KDB filed an opposition to Jenner's application on Minogue's behalf.
The firm claims that Kylie Jenner owning the trademark for the name could confuse Minogue's fans and potentially hurt the singer's brand. It also referred to Jenner as a "secondary reality television personality" in the case, and made mention of criticism levied at Jenner from disability advocates and African-Americans.
In the event that Minogue doesn't get her way, she's got three other Kylie-related trademarks to fall back on. According to The Guardian, she already owns: Kylie Minogue, Kylie Minogue Darling, and Lucky — the Kylie Minogue musical. (The second term refers to the singer's perfume line.)
We'll see who ends up with the rights. But if we were Kylie Minogue, we might be a little afraid. Jenner's got Kris in her corner, and she does have home court advantage.
Advertisement