Here At Home: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders went head-to-head in a debate for the first time last night.
Clinton and Sanders fueled the debate with passionate stances on substantive issues — once they got over defining what “progressive” means. Overall, the two candidates tempered their barbs with mutual respect, even ending by suggesting they would work together closely regardless of who wins the nomination. (Read More)
Major News: Hae Min Lee's family broke their silence for the first time about Serial and Adnan Syed.
Since the captivating podcast took off in 2014, all eyes have been on Adnan Syed, who has long maintained his innocence in the murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. But the vicitm's own family has remained silent and seemingly impossible to locate. But after yesterday's proceedings, they released a statement for the first time. (Read More)
Real Talk: Pharma bro Martin Shkreli was a huge brat in front of Congress.
According to NBC News, Shkreli smirked, rolled his eyes, and appeared to be on the verge of laughter throughout the hearing. He invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and refused to respond to questions, saying that he would take his counsel's advice and "not yours." His behavior was more reminiscent of a seventh-grade class clown than someone defending himself before Congress. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Kevin Smith's daughter was almost kidnapped by two men posing as Uber drivers.
Harley Quinn Smith — daughter of famed director Kevin Smith and star of the Sundance film Yoga Hosers — was recently waiting for an Uber to pick her up in Los Angeles when a car pulled up and the driver told her to get in. The problem? It wasn't her Uber at all — just two guys trying to get a young girl into their car. (Read More)
ICYMI: Subway is getting rid of its $5 footlong sandwiches.
On February 2, Subway announced on Twitter that its classic footlong sandwiches will now cost $6. The tweet also featured a short video of subs, along with snow, falling from the sky. This visual seems more troubling than appetizing, but maybe it's meant to distract customers from the price increase. (Read More)
Must-See: Hallmark's new Valentine's Day commercial featuring real couples will melt your heart.
In the commercial, couples sit down and explain how they met and fell in love (it's sort of like that scene in When Harry Met Sally). Some talk about how it was love at first sight; others focus instead on what keeps their love strong. And when it came to age and sexuality, Hallmark didn't discriminate — the ad shows all sorts of people in love. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Rupert Grint thinks Ron and Hermione would be divorced by now.
The divorce rate may not be as depressing as we've been led to believe all these years. But Rupert Grint still doesn't have faith that Ron and Hermoine would have made it work for the long haul, the actor recently confessed during a Harry Potter panel. "I would expect Ron has probably divorced Hermione already," Grint admitted. (Read More)
A-List: Actress Lisa Edelstein confirmed that she was signed to play Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City.Series creator Darren Star said he had another actress ready to go in case Sarah Jessica Parker decided the role wasn’t right for her. Edelstein confirmed the news. "My contract was complete," she said, adding that afterward, she never watched the show, as "it was too painful." (Read More)
