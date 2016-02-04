Harley Quinn Smith — daughter of famed director Kevin Smith and star of the Sundance film Yoga Hosers — was waiting for an Uber to pick her up in Los Angeles recently, when a car pulled up and the driver told her to get in. The problem? It wasn't her Uber at all — just two guys trying to get a young, solo girl into their car.
"I was just standing outside a Starbucks in Brentwood," she wrote on Instagram, "where I was waiting for my uber when a large, beige car drove up to me and tried to get me to think they were my uber. There were two white men (age 20-30) in the driver (blonde hair) and passenger (brown hair) seat with an uber sign on their front window, but they were most definitely not uber drivers. When I asked who they were there to pick up, making sure it was the right car, they wouldn't answer me and said to get in the car. They didn't have the uber app on their phone and were clearly just two disgusting dudes trying to kidnap a girl standing on her own."
(This is where we pause for a moment and think about all the times we've just stepped into a vehicle without double checking it was the right one. Yikes.)
The budding actress wasn't able to get a photo of the car itself, but she did issue this warning to the people of Los Angeles. "Protect yourself and never ever get in a car without checking that it's the correct car first!!! I was in too much haze of fear that I wasn't thinking straight enough to think to take a picture of the drivers or the license plate, but if you see a car like this PLEASE report it to the police and stop them from trying to pray on other young girls!!! We have already reported it to the police, but more information would be helpful in finding them. Be careful and look out for yourself/others!!!!"
Understandably, Harley Quinn was pretty shaken up. When her dad heard about the incident, he did the sweetest thing to help his daughter shake it off: issued her an apology on behalf of men — in the form of a chocolate-frosted cake that read, "Sorry men suck."
"Just when I was about to lose faith in humanity after almost being kidnapped today, my dad got me this cake and made me remember that some people, like himself, make the world a lot better," the 16-year-old wrote.