

The budding actress wasn't able to get a photo of the car itself, but she did issue this warning to the people of Los Angeles. "Protect yourself and never ever get in a car without checking that it's the correct car first!!! I was in too much haze of fear that I wasn't thinking straight enough to think to take a picture of the drivers or the license plate, but if you see a car like this PLEASE report it to the police and stop them from trying to pray on other young girls!!! We have already reported it to the police, but more information would be helpful in finding them. Be careful and look out for yourself/others!!!!"



Understandably, Harley Quinn was pretty shaken up. When her dad heard about the incident, he did the sweetest thing to help his daughter shake it off: issued her an apology on behalf of men — in the form of a chocolate-frosted cake that read, "Sorry men suck."



"Just when I was about to lose faith in humanity after almost being kidnapped today, my dad got me this cake and made me remember that some people, like himself, make the world a lot better," the 16-year-old wrote.



