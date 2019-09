It may sound like something out of a comic book, but this freaky story is all too real.Harley Quinn Smith — daughter of famed director Kevin Smith and star of the Sundance film Yoga Hosers — was waiting for an Uber to pick her up in Los Angeles recently, when a car pulled up and the driver told her to get in. The problem? It wasn't her Uber at all — just two guys trying to get a young, solo girl into their car."I was just standing outside a Starbucks in Brentwood," she wrote on Instagram , "where I was waiting for my uber when a large, beige car drove up to me and tried to get me to think they were my uber. There were two white men (age 20-30) in the driver (blonde hair) and passenger (brown hair) seat with an uber sign on their front window, but they were most definitely not uber drivers. When I asked who they were there to pick up, making sure it was the right car, they wouldn't answer me and said to get in the car. They didn't have the uber app on their phone and were clearly just two disgusting dudes trying to kidnap a girl standing on her own."(This is where we pause for a moment and think about all the times we've just stepped into a vehicle without double checking it was the right one. Yikes.)